Rumoured Couple Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Spotted Holidaying In Goa, The Duo Looks Lovestruck in Photos

Sportspersons and Bollywood actors have had a history of being attracted to each other like moths to a flame. Whether it was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore in the yesteryears or new-age couples like the case of Virat Kohli-Anoushka Sharma or Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra. Looks like the latest addition to this entourage are tennis player Leander Paes and actress Kim Sharma.

What has the couple trending is the recent pictures of the duo enjoying their romantic getaway basking in their new love on the beaches of Goa! The lovebirds who have been spotted together a few times in Mumbai are now holidaying together here in Goa. And glimpses from this trip are all over social media, solidifying rumours about the duo’s relationship status.

On Wednesday, July 14 The Project Cafe, a famous cafe in Assagao, Goa posted a picture of the couple posing together on their Instagram page. The couple’s wide and bright smiles seem to say it all, they seem very much in love, and also thoroughly enjoying their vacation here.

“TPC guests and ambassadors are the true assets to us. We love to make them feel at home on their stays at The Project Cafe Goa. Waiting to welcome you soon” read the caption of their post, tagging both celebrities under it.

Earlier on Monday, July 12 a very famous Goan restaurant in Calangute which goes by the name, Pousada by the Beach also posted a picture of the duo sharing a sumptuous meal at their restaurant, and a second one wherein the two are seen posing cosily outside the restaurant with the restaurant’s pet dogs ‘Chai’ and ‘Biscuit’. This seems to confirm all rumours doing the rounds about the two being in a relationship.

Later that day, the 41-year old actress shared another picture, seemingly from the same day and location. In the picture, she can be seen standing by the beach dressed gracefully in a crisp white shirt and denim shorts. In the caption, she gave picture credits to a “Mr P” who now is clear, is none other than Leander Paes.

Actress Kim Sharma was in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane of Haseen Dilruba fame. They had broken up in 2019. In an interview with a popular daily following the break-up, the actor had jokingly said that the reason for it was his DNA.

“What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth,” he was quoted as saying.

When asked for a statement about rumours of his ex-girlfriend dating the 48-year Wimbledon star, Rane said, “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town.”

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma have both made their mark in their respective careers. Paes, who has represented India at Wimbledon, is also the recipient of national honours such as the Arjuna Award for Lawn Tennis (1990), Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2014).

Kim Sharma is best known for starring in Yash Chopra’s 2000 multi-starrer Bollywood classic Mohabbatein. She also has films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana and Fida to her credit.

Both have been married in the past. Leander Paes was earlier married to model Rhea Pillai and the two also have a daughter together. Kim Sharma was previously married to Kenyan business tycoon Ali Punjani between 2010 and 2016, before her relationship with Harshvardhan Rane.