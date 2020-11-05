After Getting Booked For Shooting Porn Video in Goa Poonam Pandey Celebrates Karwa Chauth with Hubby Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey is in news these days with several controversy including the filling of complaint against husband for domestic violence and later getting booked for shooting Porn video in Goa and now she had posted the pics of her Karwa Chauth celebration with the Husband Sam Bombay.

According to the NDTV reports, Poonam, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account and shared a photo with her husband Sam Bombay after a complaint was filed against her by the local opposition party, Goa Forward, which had alleged that Pandey had participated in a “porn” photoshoot in a property owned by the Goa government’s Water Resources department.

In the picture of celebrating Karwa Chauth that Poonam posted, she and Sam can be seen posing for a selfie. She captioned her post saying, “Hey Husband, happy Karwa Chauth.”

As reported in Goa PrismGoa Prism earlier in the month of September Poonam Pandey had alleged the domestic violence by her husband Sam Bombay while shooting in Goa and the case in this regards was filed by her at Canacona police station and later she withdrew her complaint.

Soon after the controversy of her husband SamBombay she fell into another controversy and this time for shooting the porn video at Canacona dam. The video clip went viral on the social media and it also became a socio political issue in the state.

Now she is posting the pictures of her Karwa Chauth with the husband am Bombay whom she alleged to have physically abused her while shooting in Goa.

Goa Police on Wednesday registriesd an FIR against unknown people days after pictures of Poonam’s provocative photoshoot at the secluded Chapoli dam site in Canacona appeared on social media.

ANI tweeted, “Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women’s wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam.”