Actress – Dancer Chrisann Pereria Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case in Sharjah

Mumbai-based actress-dancer Chrisann Pereria who has been featured in well-known movies like Batla House and Thinkistan which were released in 2019 and Sadak 2 released in 2020 has been arrested in a drug trafficking case in Sharjah Airport in UAE.

She was caught with drugs at the Sharjah airport and was arrested for bringing illegal substances in the country.

According to sources, the drug was caught by airport authorities in a trophy carried by her.

Her family says that Chrisann has been scammed by a man called Ravi who met with her right before she went to the airport and gave this to her saying that it is a prop for her auditions.

These auditions were allegedly for an upcoming international web series for which he offered her a spot.

Her brother says, “He handed over a trophy to her, mentioning that it is a part of the script of the audition that she carried with her. On April 10, we were informed by the Indian consulate in UAE that she has been accused of having drugs in the memento.”

As per reports, she was locked inside the Sharjah Central Jail after being caught with drugs and has been there for more than 13 days.

Her brother says, “We have been through emotional torture in the last 2 weeks, my sister is innocent and has been framed in a drug racket.”

The family says, “We haven’t been able to sleep, eat or rest, worried about her while the fraudsters are roaming free.”

They tried seeking help from Mumbai police, but the police aren’t filing an FIR as the official charges haven’t come from Sharjah.

The family has hired a local lawyer and has been preparing to mortgage their house as they have heard that the fines can be high.