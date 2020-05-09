Former MLA Jitendra Deshprabhu died due to the Negligence of Goa Medical College Authorities, alleges Girish Chodankar

The former MLA and a landlord of Pernem Mr Jitendra Deshprabhu died of Pneumonia on the 21st of April has now become the matter of controversy with GMC being pulled in for the alleged negligence by the state congress president Girish Chodankar. According to Mr Chodankar, the senior authorities and ministers have made contradictory statements about Deshprabhu’s Covid-19 test giving the scope for doubt in their functioning.

According to the report published by Goa News, the former MLA and a landlord from Pernem Mr Jitendra Deshprabhu died of bilateral pneumonia on 21st April at GMC was a COVID victim but GMC tested him negative, according to his cousin Dr Vasudev Deshprabhu.

Mr Jitendra Deshprabhu was 62 when he breathed his last in a GMC ward. He was shifted to GMC in a highly critical condition from a private hospital in Pernem. According to the GMC Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar, Deshprabhu was brought to the hospital with an acute respiratory problem and was immediately put on a ventilator. “He was tested negative for COVID 19”, Dr Bandekar told Goa News.

THE CONTRADICTORY STATEMENTS BY MINISTERS

According to Mr Bandekar, GMC immediately conducted rapid COVID test on Mr Deshprabhu but it came negative. Now the state Congress president has a point in which eh claims that there are contradictions in the statements given by the dean, the health minister and the CM.

According to Mr Chodankar, the authorities have made contradictory statements about Deshprabhu’s Covid-19 test with the GMC dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar claiming that the rapid test came negative. Health minister Rane tweeted that the rapid test kits were never used and only laboratory tests were conducted on Deshprabhu. Chief minister Pramod Sawant said that laboratory tests require six hours to give results but Deshprabhu was declared dead just over three hours after he was brought to the hospital.

Mr Chodankar demanded an independent inquiry headed by a retired high court judge into the death of two-time MLA Jitendra Deshprabhu. State Congress president Girish Chodankar alleged that Deshprabhu died due to the negligence of Goa Medical College authorities.

“There are shocking reports of mission cover-up Covid-19 by the chief minister and health minister, which has now compelled us to demand an impartial inquiry in the interest of the health of people of Goa,” said Chodankar.

According to Mr Chodankar someone is not telling the truth, “If there was no rapid test conducted on Deshprabhu but only the laboratory tests, which requires minimum six hours, how was Deshprabhu declared Covid-19 negative when he was declared dead within three hours,” demanded Mr Chodankar. The Congress party expressed complete sympathy with the Deshprabhu family and demanded that political motives should not be attributed to the demand for an inquiry.

COVID RAPID TEST KITS BANNED

Meanwhile, according to the Goa News report, The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) ordered all the states not to use China-brought rapid testing kits. Raghu Sharma, health minister of Rajasthan, was quoted by India Today that the kits gave only 5.4% accurate results against the expectation of 90% accuracy and therefore the kits were of no benefit. India has procured five lakh rapid antibody testing kits from China last week and distributed to all the states.

DESHPRABHU DIED DUE TO COVID-19

Dr Vasudev Deshprabhu, the cousin of former MLA (deceased) Mr Jitendra Deshprabhu, believes that Mr Deshprabhu died of Covid-19. Speaking to Goa News Dr Deshprabhu said that there is no reason to believe that he (Jitendra Deshprabhu) was not COVID positive.

According to Dr Vasudev, Jitendra had driven to Mumbai last week to pick up his daughter and was neither tested nor home quarantined after the return. “He was perfectly alright and was roaming, except that he was a chain smoker. But that does not lead to pneumonia within 24 hours”, said a doctor in medicine. “How can the GMC authorities certify him COVID negative with rapid testing while these kits are now banned”, he asked.

THREE DEATHS DUE TO PNEUMONIA AT GMC

According to the Goa News, this is the third death in GMC due to acute respiratory problem or pneumonia since the COVID episode began. Out of these three, two died in the COVID isolation wards. But according to Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, both were tested COVID negative.

Information gathered by goanews.com revealed that Deshprabhu died in the casualty ward. The lady who died at COVID isolation ward was 52-year old while the second was the death of a 38-year old seafarer. Deshprabhu was 62.

