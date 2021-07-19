Delta Corp Casinos Resume Gaming in Sikkim, But Goa Still Remains Closed Due To Extension of Covid Curfew

The extension of Covid Curfew AKA Lockdown keeping many businesses at the bay resulting in huge losses and Casinos are one of them. The Casinos in Goa supposed to be one of the major source of income for the state government but due to the Covid entire tourism industry has been shut down in the state.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, Casinos in the Sikkim have been allowed to remain open from the 6th July with the limited capacity and following all the Covid measures.

The Delta Corp management informed the media on Monday that all their casinos on Goa will remain shut till the Covid induced restrictions are not lifted in the state.

”Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Goa, the Government of Goa has extended the statewide Curfew in the state till July 26, 2021. Accordingly, the casinos operated by the Company and its subsidiaries in Goa will remain closed during this period,” Delta Corp said in an exchange filing.

The company is unable to show the possible amount of losses that they may incur due to the closure of the Casinos in Goa however the company has informed that their operations in Sikkim has resumed back from July 6.

“The Government of Sikkim has allowed reopening of the Casinos in the State subject to the safety norms being followed. Further the company and/or its subsidiary operating the Casino in the state of Sikkim will resume its operations from July 06, 2021 and will follow all the safety norms laid down by the state in this regards,” the company had said.

Shares of Delta Corp were trading over 1% lower to ₹180.65 per share on the BSE on Monday.

Meanwhile the Goa government has allowed many relaxations while extending the curfew further till 26th July but the casinos are not allowed to remain open.

The statewide curfew that was imposed by the state government on 9th May has kept extending every week for the next 7 days and we have now reached in the month of July but the extension of the Curfew did not stop.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had tweeted on 19th saying that state level curfew will be extended till 7am on 26th July. “The State Level Curfew order will be extended up to 7 am, 26 July, with the same restrictions and relaxations,”

During previous relaxations, shops were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also lowed to remain open.

There is a minute possibility that the Curfew may end on the 26th July as the cases have again started rising due to the careless nature of the people. The little relaxations has allowed many to move out without following any Covid norms.