An Alleged Love Affair Led To The Murder of 30-Year-Old Amar Naik from Vasco da Gama

30-Year-Old Amar Naik who was killed in the broad daylight shoot out was the outcome of an alleged love affair and not the property dispute revealed the sources post investigation of the accused persons.

According to the sources, Goa Police on Sunday interrogated the girl from New Vaddem in connection with the murder of 30-Year-Old Amar Naik, who also hailed from the same locality.

According to the police sources, the girl who lives in Vaddem, in Vasco da Gama was in love with the Victim and their love affair was strongly opposed by the brother of the girl who is currently in the Gulf.

The sources said that the victim and the girl belong to different religions and that was the main reason for opposition from her brother.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused Ravi Shankar Yadav, a native of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, currently residing at Anjuna. Yadav is remanded in five days of police custody by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vasco for the purpose of investigations.

According to the police, it was Yadav who hired the contract killers Shailesh Gupta (29) and Shivam Singh (22) from Mumbai to kill Naik.

Yadav was born and brought up in Vasco town and later shifted to his native state but he used to frequent to the Vasco town to meet his friends and alter he started living in Anjuna.

According to the police sources, Accused Yadav is unemployed and police suspect that the Girl’s brother had contacted Yadav to eliminate Naik by hiring the contract killers.

Based on the order from Girl’s brother Yadav contacted both the contract killers, who then arrived in Goa on 7th July and did the study of the area and decided on the day of attack.

The police sources have said that it is Yadav who made the arrangements of the country-made pistols and provided it to the contract killers who later shot victim Naik on the head and escaped From the scene.

The investigation is still in the premature stage and more names of the suspects might surface in this case in the coming days. Goa Prism will keep updating you with the comprehensive information in this case.