Incredible Goa Awards
Incredible Goa Awards

DNA Goa Introduces New “Pure 500 Mbps” Plan For The New Year 2023

DNA-GOA one of the leading Internet service providers in Goa has always been Pioneer in providing the best broadband service to the public at very affordable prices.
DNA Goa
DNA-GOA one of the leading Internet service providers in Goa has always been Pioneer in providing the best broadband service to the public at very affordable prices. With a motive to provide Internet service to each and every household in Goa, DNA-GOA has already started Ghara Ghara Internet Abhiyan 2022 – 2023. 

This is also to bring to your kind notice that we are the first company to provide an internet connection with no installation charges and a basic monthly plan at a very affordable price so that every common man can afford Internet service.

Now, DNA-GOA has gone one step ahead by Launching our new user-friendly FUP plans with Post FUP Plans Upto 100 Mbps and other Best Data Packages up to 90 TB of High-Speed Data. and Speed’s of Pure 500 Mbps, which is higher than the Market Average, now being the first time introduced in Goa in the field of Internet. 

Unlike the competition offering uncertain Up-to Speeds towards their promised data limit, and a minimum Post Fup Limit, we offer Pure High-Speed Broadband services throughout, and then provide an Up-to Post FUP speed of 100 Mbps* Speed to ensure smooth and seamless connectivity to our users.

“We hope these new plans will definitely help students, Professionals, Entrepreneurs and the common man and bring an Internet Revolution in Goa,” said Mr Gandhar Mahajan, Manager – Sales and Marketing

Please kindly cover this matter in your respective media channels/newspapers and oblige. For any further queries kindly contact the following given number.

Name : Gandhar Mahajan

Number : +91- 8669624962

Designation : Manager – Sales DNA GOA

