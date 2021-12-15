Celebration of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham At Karan Johar’s Residence Turns out to be Superspreader of Covid 19?

According to the reports, Karan Johar, the director of the blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had thrown a party at his residence to celebrate the 20 years of the film. All the famous Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Sohail Khan’s Wife Seema Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor were present for the party.

The BMC has sealed the residence of Kareena Kapoor after she was tested positive for the covid 19 infection and the Covid notice pasted outside Kareena Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai.

While the Omicron scare is still powerful the positive testing of so many Bollywood personalities has posed a challenge before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar earlier said Kareen Kapoor should have been careful as she has two kids at home.

After actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora tested Covid positive, actor Sohail Khan’s wife designer Seema Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor also tested positive.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar who has tested negative rubbished reports that his house gathering was a superspreader. In a social media post, Karan Johar clarified it was an intimate gathering and his house was not a Covid hotspot.

The report suggested that Kareena, Amrita, Maheep and Seema tested positive on Monday and they had attended the party of Karan Johar.

The Civic authorities immediately sealed the residence of Kareena Kapoor. BMC complained of non-cooperation on part of the actor as it said that the actor did not give proper information about how many people came in her contact.

Following the sealing of the residence with the notice on front gate the BMC sanitised the entire building premises of Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora and RT-PCR tests were conducted for the rest of the residents of those buildings.

Kareena has two kids at home. It does not suit well to act carefree when the Covid-19 pandemic has not ended. We have contacted the Grand Hyatt Hotel where a party was held and Kareena attended it. We are tracing others who were present there.

“I can understand if some teenagers were present at such a party. It is their age and they like to enjoy, but people should take utmost precautions. Those who are in the limelight, why don’t they fear COVID-19?” the mayor said.

According to reports, 145 close contacts of the four Bollywood personalities have been tested and the results of 37 are awaited. Rest 108 people have tested negative.

After the results of the 108 came, the buildings of the four celebs have been unsealed. Restrictions are only on the floors where they are staying.

According to the reports, the actors Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora were also reported to be present at Karan Johar’s party. They have tested negative. Karan Johar and all his family members have tested negative. Kareena Kapoor’s maid, however, has tested positive.

The civic officials are now reaching out to designer Manish Malhotra who was also present at the party.