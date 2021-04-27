India Time Mail 200X60PX
Kannada Actress Shanaya Katwe Kills Brother, Dumps Body Parts In Hubballi Arrested

Shanaya Katwe Kills Her Brother
Kannada Actress Shanaya Katwe

In a shocking incident, Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe has been reportedly arrested by the Hubballi Rural police for murdering and dumping the body parts of her 32-year-old brother Rakesh Katwe in Hubballi. The murder took place since brother was opposed her love affair, stated the sources.  

It is reported that his decapitated head was found in the Devaragudihal forest area and the remaining parts of his mutilated body were dumped across Gadag Road and other different areas of Hubballi. 

The Dharwad district police have nabbed 4 other suspects who have been identified as Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19). 

During the investigation, it was revealed that Rakesh’s murder had a connection with his own sister, Shanaya who was allegedly in love with the accused Niyazahemed Katigar. Rakesh had opposed their love affair which prompted Niyazahemed to plot his murder. 

The reports also suggest that the gruesome incident took place at Shanaya and victim Rakesh’s house in Hubballi when the actress had visited the city to promote her film. Rakesh is said to have been strangled to death. 

Katigar and his friends reportedly chopped the body, and dumped the pieces across various places in and around the city. Shanaya was arrested by Hubballi Rural police on Thursday and went to judicial custody. 

Shanaya made her acting debut in 2018, with the Kannada film ‘Idam Premam Jeevanam’. The actress was in Hubballi for the promotion of her film ‘Ondu Ghanteya Kathe​’, where she will be sharing the screen with Ajay Raj and Swathi Sharma. 

