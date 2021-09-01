Here’s a List of The States Starting Offline Classes From September

With the decline in cases in India, many states around the country have decided to start offline classes for educational institutions to make sure that students get the right growth and physical exposure.

There are various rules and regulations that schools need to make to make sure that proper covid protocols are followed. Social distancing still needs to be followed at all times. 100% of the class cannot be called at once.

While many states are allowing classes 9 to 12 from September 1, some have also allowed reopening of schools for classes 6 onwards. Here’s a list of states that are opening schools in offline mode from today, 1st September:

Delhi

Colleges and schools in the capital are opening for classes 9th to 12th from 1st September while classes 6th to 8th would be opening from next week. As per guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), a maximum of 50 percent attendance will be allowed.

Rajasthan

Private and government schools in Rajasthan will reopen for the first time since April. To avoid gathering of all students at the same time, schools have been directed to keep separate arrival and departure timings of students from different classes.

Gujarat

Classes would be conducted for students of classes 6th to 8th from September 2. This was announced by the state government of Gujarat on 25th August. Students in classes 9th to 12th were allowed to attend their offline classes from July 26 when the cases had started declining in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

Classes would now also be beginning for classes 6-8 in Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, students in classes 9-12 can now attend offline classes daily. Madhya Pradesh had earlier started schools in a phased manner. Offline classes for 11th and 12th started on 26th July while for those of classes 9th and 10th had started on 5th August.

Meghalaya

All colleges will restart in Meghalaya, along with schools for classes 9-12 in urban areas. For rural areas, on-campus lectures will recommence for standards 6-12.

Tamil Nadu

On 6th August, the state government of Tamil Nadu announced that classes will resume from September 1 for students in standards 9-12. They had also ordered that in the initial phase, only 50 percent capacity in each class would be allowed.