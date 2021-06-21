Which State In India Has The Highest and The Lowest Cases of Covid 19

As the second wave is about to subside the cases of the Covid infection has been kept dropping in the country. The number of daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have started coming down in the last few weeks from a peak of 4 lakh cases in a day, the nationwide tally has dropped to around 60,000.

On Sunday, India recorded 58,419 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 29,881,965. As many as 3,86,713 people have succumbed to the Covid infection so far, while the cumulative recoveries reached 2,87,66,009.

The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that the daily infection rate from Corona has come down to 2.98 percent. However, there are some states in the country where active cases are still very high.

Expressing concern over the increasing crowd in the market after less cases of corona in some states, the Health Ministry has said that such states need not be satisfied. They should follow all the protocols of Corona, otherwise the situation will get worse. In some states, the active case of corona remains a matter of concern for the government.

Here is the list of the states in India with the number of cases per state

Maharashtra

Maharashtra is the most affected state by Corona. And even today, there are most active cases of corona here. On Saturday, 8912 new cases of corona were registered in Maharashtra while 557 people also died. So far 59,63,420 people have been infected in the state while 1,17,356 people also died due to corona. According to the State Health Ministry, there are still 1,32,597 active cases of corona in the state.

Karnataka

In the last 24 hours, 5,815 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Karnataka while 161 people also died. According to the Karnataka Health Department, there are still 1,30,872 active cases in the state.

Kerala

Kerala is one of the most affected states in the south. In the last 24 hours, 12,443 new corona cases were reported in Kerala while 115 people also died. So far, a total of 27,97,747 cases have come here. There are still 1,06,861 active cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu

During the last 24 hours, 8183 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu while 24.14 lakh people have been infected with Korana in the state so far. The active cases of Kovid-19 in Tamil Nadu are 78,780.

Andhra Pradesh

According to the bulletin released on Saturday, for the first time in the last two months, less than 50 people have died due to corona in Andhra Pradesh. Only 45 deaths were recorded on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 5,674 new cases have been reported in the state. But 65,244 cases of corona are still active in the state.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, only 141 cases of corona were reported in the last 24 hours, but still there are 1811 active cases of corona here. So far 5,097 people have died due to corona in Jharkhand.

Nagaland

94 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Nagaland in the last 24 hours. So far 24,191 people have been infected with corona in the state. Of these, 1,979 cases are still active.

Delhi

After April 1, the least number of people died in the capital Delhi. According to the Health Department, only seven people died of corona on Saturday while only 135 new cases have been reported. There are 2,372 active cases of corona in Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh

110 new cases of corona were reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours. There are 2,442 active cases of corona in the state.

Uttarakhand

There are 3,231 active cases in Uttarakhand.

On Saturday, the Centre asked joined experts and courts in warning states and Union Territories not to become “complacent” about a decline in Covid-19 infections. It urged the states to ensure that protocol is followed and asked them to monitor signs of a potential spike in cases as they lift lockdown restrictions across regions.