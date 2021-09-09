Top 10 Universities in India According To NIRF Ranking 2021

The most awaited list is out with almost the same colleges topping the list. All college going students, their parents and even their parents wait eagerly for this list. NIRF Rankings are considered the correct parameter while taking admissions for colleges.

The NIRF ranking is an annual event where several institutes based on the parameters set by the organisation are rated. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF Rankings 2021 on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at a virtual event.

This annual Indian ranking includes the finest colleges in the fields of medical, engineering, and MBA.

According to NIRF 2021, AIIMS Delhi has again topped the list of the best medical institute in the country. It is followed by GIMER, Chandigarh Medical College and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

When it comes to the overall category, IIT Madras has once again topped the list while IISc Bengaluru secured the second position. IIT Bombay has this time has marked its presence in the top three colleges at the third position.

The complete ranking list for all the top institutes can be checked on the official website of NIRF. The website is nirfindia.org.

The basis on which ranking is given are teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.

As per last year’s reports too, AIIMS Delhi was at the top with 90.69 scores. Apart from IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru ranked the best among research institutions, according to the Ministry of Education’s NIRF ranking announced today.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad ranked as the best B-School, while Jamia Hamdard was declared the top institution for pharmacy studies.

The Delhi University colleges have also secured good positions as 5 colleges have ranked in the top ten best colleges in India in NIRF Ranking 2021. Again, Miranda House of Delhi University has topped the list of the best colleges in India in the NIRF Ranking.

The Miranda House is followed by Lady Shri Ram College for Women at Rank 2 and Loyola College, Chennai at Rank 3 in NIRF Ranking 2021. While many institutes in the list of top 10 colleges of India remain the same names, but in a different order, some of them have shown tremendous improvement in their ranking. 6000 institutes participated in the same this year.

Over the period of six years, three new categories and five new subject domains were added to bring the total tally to 4 four categories, namely Overall, University, College and Research Institutions and 7 subjects, namely Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Law and Dental in 2021.

Research institutions have been ranked for the first time in India Rankings 2021.

Top 10 Universities

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2.Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

3. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

4. Calcutta University, Kolkata

5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

6. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

7. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

8. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

9. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

10. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh