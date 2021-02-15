Rash and negligent driving lead to road accidents and subsequent fatalities. Goa is showing a stiff rise in road accidents despite several enforcement drives initiated by the Goa Traffic police locals and tourists who does not give any heed to it.

According to the reports, 3 major accidents took place in the state of Goa that resulted in the death of 3 people, two from Calangute and one from Vasco da Gama in south Goa.

In the case of Calangute, the police report revealed that two persons from Mapusa were knocked down by a Jeep at Porbowado in Calangute. “The head-on collision between a two-wheeler and a Jeep resulted into the death of two-wheeler rider and pillion.

According to the Calangute Police, Rajaram Sawant, 69, and Dattatray Shinde, 66, both residents of Mapusa were traveling on their two-wheeler towards Mapusa when they collided with a Jeep coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was so severe that both the rider and pillion succumbed to their injuries, the driver of a Jeep, 21-year-old Vishal Salgaokar, a resident of Aldona was arrested by the Calangute police and later released on the bail.

In another incident, a 35-Year-Old Jerito Fernandes from New Vaddem Vasco died on the spot when he lost control over his car and collided again with the concrete electricity pole.

The Verna police said that Fernandes was on his way to Verna from Vasco when the accident took place. The police also said that the victim (driver) speeding the car while not wearing his seat belt and due to the impact he was tossed out of the car.

In both the above cases the main reason behind the accident is rash and negligent driving, not following the traffic norms and endangering the lives of people on the road. What are your views on this news story?