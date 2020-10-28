Saligao MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar Is Desparate To Enter In BJP, Claims Lobo

Calangute MLA and ports Minister Michael Lobo is aways in the news with some controversial statements and this time he has targeted the Goa Forward Party Legislature and Saligao sitting MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar saying that Jayesh is desperate to enter the BJP.

Lobo was speaking with the media journalists on the issue of Jayesh Salgaonkar and the condition of the Roads in Saligao. He blamed Jayesh for not taking interest in developing his constituency. “He is more interested in joining BJP than taking look at the pathetic road condition in his constituency,” said Lobo.

According to Lobo, Jayesh keeps visiting the chief minister to persuade him to get himself inducted into the party. Although there is no response from Jayesh on this issue the Lobo seems to be sure about the story.

“I am against his induction into the party and I will strongly oppose the same if he was taken into BJP,” said Lobo adding that “He should rather concentrate on the work of his own constituency.”

Lobo believes that there is no reason to induct the Goa Forward Legislature into the BJP since the party has their one workers who are working tirelessly in the constituency and if Jayesh is taken into the party, the BJP loyalist will be unhappy.

Lobo has been targeting the Porvorim MLA on various occasions but this is the first time he came out openly against the Saligao MLA.

According to the sources, Lobo has a very strong hold on the party and his word has a weight and hence the induction of Jayesh may not be smooth sailing. But whether Jayesh is really panning to enter the BJP is in the question mark itself.

Goa Forward Party Supremo Vijai Sardessai is making the party stronger by inducting the BJP rebels into the party and there is doubt that his own party member will make a switch, but the statement of Lobo is also strong and he won’t make any statement unless there is a strong ground for it.

What is your opinion on this? Do you think Jayesh will be switching the party?