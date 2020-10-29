Major Flooding Warning For Goa Issued By The Climate Change Panel

In a strong revelation, the state action plan for climate change (SAPCC) has warned that Goa could see major flooding if no mitigation measures are put in place. The action plan stated that nearly 50% of the state’s low-lying areas could witness flooding in the years to come.

This plan was presented by a team from the Goa State Biodiversity Board (GSBB) to the state government ministers, who later approved the plan.

Across the world, talks and concerns have been continuously raised over rising global temperatures and increase in sea-water levels due to various reasons, with climate change playing a major role in almost all of the categorical changes witnessed globally today.

In Goa, the action plan presented has also made it very clear that Goa’s annual temperature has increased by over a degree Celsius in the last 100 years. The team arrived at this by analyzing the data from the year 1901 and also pointed out that the majority of this rise in temperature was during the 1990-2018 period.

The data was analyzed from the 100 years of sources of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and other international reports and journals.

It was also highlighted that in Goa, the average rainfall may show a decline in the years to come, however, we will also witness extreme rainfall events in the state. The action plan stated that on the account of increased vulnerability towards floods, areas of Tiswadi, Bardez and Salcette are the most prone.

The action plan presented before the leaders also laid down steps that should be taken to work towards implementing measures that can help keep such extreme weather conditions in control in the long run.

According to a report, an official said that Goa needs thorough measures against temperature rise and flooding vulnerability in coastal parts of the state. “Besides restoration of bunds, the action plan also speaks about the need to have climate-resilient homes in the coming years,” the official was quoted as saying.

While other parts of India already experience extreme heatwaves, the action plan stated that after 2040, Goa will too witness heatwave conditions with temperatures even crossing 40 degrees Celsius in the state. Under high emission scenarios, Goa may also see maximum temperature rise by a staggering 5-8 degrees by the end of the century.

It was also decided that more funds be allotted for such mitigation and other adaptation measures. Considered to be a policy document ‘which was missing’, officials hope that all the measures suggested, and more that are included over time, will help Goa work towards a sustainable approach keeping all these natural climatic factors in check.