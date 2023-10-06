IRONMAN 70.3 India: A Spectacle of Endurance, Art, and International Camaraderie

In a resounding celebration of endurance and camaraderie, Goa is set to host the grand spectacle that is IRONMAN 70.3 India on October 8. Triathletes hailing from 30 nations, spanning the globe from Argentina to Australia and the United States, will join their Indian counterparts in this monumental event. Paying tribute to the late Padma Vibhushan awardee and Goan icon Mario Miranda, his distinctive artwork graces the winners’ medals, unveiled amidst much fanfare.

The official race jersey is a canvas of ancient Kaavi art motifs, indigenous to the region and inspired by nature. Panaji, Goa’s capital, will be the stage for this international endurance race for the third time, with Miramar beach witnessing the commencement in the presence of athletes and esteemed government officials.

The top 30 finishers of the race will secure a coveted spot in the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, scheduled to be held in New Zealand. This grueling race comprises a 1.9 km swim off the picturesque Miramar beach, followed by a demanding 90 km bicycle ride, culminating in a half-marathon covering 21.1 km. The race is a testament to the mental and physical prowess of the competing triathletes, aligning seamlessly with India’s ‘Fit India’ mission.

The chosen route takes participants through the most scenic vistas of Panaji, including the Ribandar causeway, Mandovi river, and the popular Miramar beach. Athletes from all six habitable continents have registered, attesting to the event’s international acclaim. Since its inception, IRONMAN 70.3 India has attracted participants from 50 countries.

The Goa Tourism Department, along with key sponsors like PolicyBazaar, Delhivery, T10 Sports, Redbull, Herbalife, and Hyperice, stands firmly behind this event. Nearly 15 percent of participants are women, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and empowering female athletes in endurance sports.

Jeff Edwards, CEO and MD of IRONMAN Asia, commended India’s growing interest in triathlons, with 65% of this year’s participants being first-timers. This underscores the surging appeal of triathlons in India. The IRONKIDS race, slated for October 7, precedes the main event, introducing young enthusiasts, aged six to sixteen, to the excitement of competitive racing and fitness on an international platform.

Over 700 volunteers will play a pivotal role in organizing India’s largest endurance race, reflecting the grandeur of the event. With over 21 tons of ice and 23,000 liters of potable water on standby, race day promises refreshment for athletes, volunteers, and spectators alike.

IRONMAN, renowned as one of the most demanding one-day sporting events globally, has organized over 300 races in 50 countries, attracting nearly a quarter million participants annually. IRONMAN 70.3 India, a triathlon endurance event, covers a total distance of 113 km, featuring a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km cycling ride, and a 21.1 km run. Over the course of three editions, the event has garnered participation from 50-plus countries.

Yoska, as the exclusive franchise owner of IRONMAN in India, plays a pivotal role in servicing the country’s burgeoning endurance community through its digital platform, app-based model, and certified coaches.

In the heart of Goa, IRONMAN 70.3 India transcends borders, uniting athletes in a test of strength, spirit, and unity. The race promises not only athletic triumph but also a shared passion for fitness and well-being, underscoring the essence of ‘Fit India.’ As the world converges in this vibrant coastal state, the legacy of Mario Miranda and the allure of Kaavi art will further enrich the tapestry of this exceptional event.