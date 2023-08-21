New Eco-Tourism and Nature Education Park Launched in Sanguem To Boost Goa’s Rural Tourism

In a significant stride towards promoting eco-tourism and enriching nature education, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant laid the foundation stone for an innovative Eco-Tourism and Nature Education Park at the serene Botanical Garden adjacent to the Selaulim dam in Sanguem. The auspicious event took place on Sunday, witnessed by a gathering that included Social Welfare Minister and local MLA Subhash Phaldessai, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, as well as officials from GTDC (Goa Tourism Development Corporation) and GFDC (Goa Forest Development Corporation), among others.

During the event, Chief Minister Sawant highlighted the remarkable progress achieved by the state under the dual governance system, emphasizing that projects across various regions are being expedited with efficiency. He acknowledged the central government’s swift approval and funding allocation for diverse projects in the state, underlining the positive impact these initiatives have on local employment and welfare.

Sawant underscored the importance of embracing such projects, which not only invigorate employment opportunities but also offer significant advantages to the local communities. With its rich potential, the newly inaugurated Eco-Tourism and Nature Education Park is poised to evolve into a sought-after tourist hub, lending a valuable hand to the comprehensive growth of the Sanguem constituency.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte reiterated the state’s commitment to moving beyond its famed beaches, focusing on the holistic development of rural tourism. He affirmed the necessity of creating tourist destinations in rural pockets of Goa, contributing not just to job creation but also enhancing the economic stability of these regions. Khaunte further revealed that GTDC and Goa Forest Development Corporation will collaborate on several such initiatives across rural locales in the state, fostering a harmonious blend of nature and tourism.

Subhash Phaldessai, the local MLA, unveiled exciting plans for the Sanguem area, emphasizing the development of adventure tourism to position the region as a coveted tourist destination. He also divulged upcoming projects aimed at boosting the local economy, such as a Wellness Centre offering meditation and yoga facilities, the transformation of Kunbi village, and advancements in district animal husbandry and healthcare services.

As the new Eco-Tourism and Nature Education Park takes its initial steps, it holds the promise of not just enriching Goa’s natural heritage but also boosting its rural tourism landscape. The collaboration between government bodies, the infusion of innovative ideas, and the commitment to sustainable development underscore a bright future for both the Sanguem constituency and the state as a whole. With its serene location and a focus on education, relaxation, and communion with nature, the park is primed to become a cornerstone of Goa’s evolving tourism narrative.

