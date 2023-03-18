Mangirish Salelkar Appointed as Chairman of IT Committee of ASSOCHAM Goa

THE ASSOCIATED CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF INDIA(ASSOCHAM) Goa under the chairmanship of Manguirish Pai Raikar has been actively involved in shaping the business and trade in Goa. The Co-Chairman of ASSOCHAM Dr Sagar D Salgaocar during the Future Tech Leadership Forum event held on Friday, 17th March 2023 announced the appointment of Mangirish Salelkar as the Chairman of the IT committee of ASSOCHAM Goa Council.

CEO & CoFounder of Umang Group, Mangirish is a first-generation, award-winning, serial entrepreneur who has built bootstrap businesses and taken them to great heights. He is an enthusiastic innovation-ecosystem promoter and an innovation scouter.

As a true Goan, to uplift the IT Industry, he founded the Goa Technology Association in 2017 which is today, Goa’s premium business body of all IT startups and companies. This prolific leader is a catalyst between the Industry, Academia and the Government. He is also on the Advisory Board of several Business Associations and Academic Institutes.

“In my new role, I aim to closely work with the Government and Industry leaders to tweak Tech Industry policies and make Goa a business-friendly ecosystem to boost the economy and create employment,” said Mr Salelkar, the young technocrat from Goa who is all set to ASSOCHAM on the centre stage of Goa’s business environment.