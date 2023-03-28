What are the GEEVEES Awards, and who won the 2023 edition?

Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems (GLAFS), a business unit of Godrej & Boyce, hosted the second edition of the GEEVEES Awards on the theme of ‘Conscious Design’. The awards were created to recognize outstanding projects that positively impact our future. The grand finale was held on 11th March 2023 in Goa, where the 39 winners across 13 categories were celebrated for their exceptional work.

The jury panel comprised sixteen esteemed members, including Palinda Kannangara from an award-winning Sri Lankan architectural firm, Vivek Gupta from Arvind Vivek & Associates, Sarika Shetty from SJK Architects, Shantanu Poredi from MO-OF/Mobile offices, Kanan Modi, Paul Moses from RSP Design Consultants, Shaon Sikta Sengupta from Edifice Consultants, Rohit Raj Puniani from Space Matrix, Kiran Kapadia from Kapadia Associates, Nilabh Nagar from Architect Hafeez Contractor, Gian P. Mathur from Gian P. Mathur & Associates, Salil Ranadive from Salil Ranadive Architects SR+A, Anand Sharma from Design Forum International, Chandrashekhar Kanetkar, and Anupam Mittal from Arinem Consultancy Services.

Mr Shyam Motwani, Business Head at Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, expressed his pleasure at the success of the event, stating, “It truly was a season of celebrating innovative thinking and sustainability. We, at Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, have always valued brilliant ideas and minds. Each category is carefully chosen, and every jury member has been our partner to identify talent across India when it comes to mindful and conscious design. With GVCC as a key platform, we were able to generate about 50% of business in the Hospitality sector. With GEEVEES, we further aim to inspire the architectural and design communities, as well as collaborate with like-minded experts, to create designs that have a beneficial impact on our society.”

The GEEVEES Awards, curated by the Festival of Architecture and Interior Design (FOAID), is an extension of the Godrej Value Co-Creators Club. Through this platform, GLAFS aims to inspire, acknowledge and collaborate with the architectural and design communities to create innovative, sustainable designs that contribute to the betterment of society.

The winners

The winners of the 2023 Architecture, Interior, and Design Awards have been announced, and each category had a first runner-up and a People’s Choice award. In the Architecture – Commercial category, Koshy P Koshy took home the top prize, while Hartmut Wurster won in the Multi-Unit Housing category. Prajwal K A & Gagana Charini’s project was awarded as the safest design, and Chetan Gb was recognized for the best Healthcare design. Puran Kumar won in the Interior – Commercial (More Than 1000 Sq Ft) category, while Seeja Sudhakaran received the award for Interior – Commercial (Less Than 1000 Sq Ft). Aditee Shah & Kushal Shah won the top award for Interior – Private Residential Apartment / Villa Bungalow (Less Than 3000 Sqft), and Apeksha Naik for Interior – Private Residential Apartment / Villa Bungalow (More Than 3000 Sqft). Love Choudhary’s Hospitality design was recognized, and Dharam Patel won in the Architecture – Private Residential Apartment / Villa Bungalow (Less Than 3000 Sqft) category. Ankur Kothari & Anil Poduval project was awarded in the Architecture – Private Residential Apartment / Villa Bungalow (More Than 3000 Sqft) category. Finally, Chiranjivi Lunkad’s Interior – Institutional design was recognized, and Yatindra’s Architecture – Institutional won the top prize. These winners showcase the best in architecture, interior, and design, highlighting the most innovative and creative ideas in the field.