IPL 2022 Auction Delayed Due To Team Ahmadabad’s Alleged Links With Betting Companies

Betting in the sports is not the new trend in India anymore and it is widely known though the administration and system are tight lipped over the issue. As soon as the IPL season begins the sports betting remains all time high for the couple of months.

The auction of IPL 2022 was supposed to take place in the first week of January but it has been postposed to the second week due to an alleged links of Team Ahmadabad with the betting companies.

According to the InsideSport reports, the much awaited IPL (Indian Premier League) auction will now take place in the second week of January. The process has been delayed because of Team Ahmedabad’s alleged links with betting companies issue. Only once that gets sorted can things move on.

“Ahmedabad team issue will be sorted next week. Though the IPL GC will formally finalize and announce the Mega-Auction dates it is likely to be conducted in the 2nd week of January,” said one of the top BCCI officials after the AGM in Kolkata. However, BCCI is yet to offer any clarity.

At the retention, as expected – MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli were retained by their respective franchises. Some unexpected names like Umran Malik and Abdul Samad were also retained. Venkatesh Iyer was picked over Shubman Gill at the Retention, that too made headlines.

IPL 2022 Auction Purse Value Of All Teams

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 72 Cr

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 68 Cr

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 62 Cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 57 Cr

Mumbai Indians (MI) – 48 Cr

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 48 Cr

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 48 Cr

Delhi Capitals (DC) – 47.5 Cr

Lucknow- 90 Cr

Ahmedabad– 90 Cr

IPL 2022 promises to be bigger and better than ever before. For starters, it returns to its home, India. Now, it would be interesting to see if crowds are allowed to enter the stadiums like they were during India’s home series against New Zealand recently.

Chennai – the defending champions – would start favourites in the upcoming season and would eye number five.