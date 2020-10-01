IPL Betting Racket Busted by Goa Police in Calangute, Five Arrested

The Calangute police today busted an IPL betting racket that was underway in the Candolim area of North Goa. The betting racket was busted by the police at a villa in Candolim.

The police have arrested five persons who were accepting bets on the IPL cricket games currently underway.

It is learnt that the five arrested are natives of Rajasthan and were picked up from a villa where they were staying.

They had reportedly even set up an office in the villa to carry on the illegal betting racket.

According to the police, the five arrested are Mohit Kumar (21), Suraj Soni (28), Raju Singh (25), Sagar Rathore (28) and Ravi Mamtani (30).

They were caught red-handed while accepting the bets.

Loading...

The police have stated that during the raid they have recovered cash amounting to Rs 95,000 and have also seized around nine mobile phones and two laptops.

The accused have been booked under sections of the Goa Public Gambling Act.

Further investigations into the case are currently underway by PSI Viraj Naik, under the supervision of PI Nolasco Raposo.