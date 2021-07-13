Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Takes Home Alipay Top Scorer Trophy at UEFA EURO 2020

Breaking records and scripting new ones is something that Cristiano Ronaldo is just amazing at. Though this actually seems to be quite a regular job for CR7 at work now, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Golden Boot race in Euro 2020. Ronaldo in four games netted five goals and also had an assist.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling came quite close to clinching the honor but sadly they couldn’t as either of the two could not score a single goal in the finals of the Euro 2020.

Ronaldo opened his account at UEFA EURO 2020 with two late goals in the 3-0 win against Hungary, taking his all-time EURO finals tally to a new high. His two goals against Les Bleus took Ronaldo’s all-time tally for his country to a staggering 109 goals. And even though the Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick also did rack up five goals at the finals, Ronaldo finished out in front.

The Alipay Top Scorer trophies are actually the first major international football Top-Scorer trophies to embed blockchain in this type of design, incorporating a hash code at the base through which scoring records of the tournament’s top three scorers can be uploaded and permanently stored on a blockchain-powered by AntChain. Using the hash code provided, Alipay will upload the trophy data to the blockchain, ensuring a permanent, immutable record of the top scorers’ achievements.

“Our warmest congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo for his phenomenal performances at UEFA EURO 2020, and for winning the Alipay Top Scorer Gold Award,” said Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Group, who was the presenter of the top scorer trophies via video from Hangzhou immediately after the final game of UEFA EURO 2020.

“Just as we have used blockchain technology to permanently preserve the wonderful scoring moments of the top scorers like him, we will also keep working with UEFA, to explore innovative digital solutions that improve fans’ experiences while enjoying football.”

UEFA and AntChain, one of the technology brands of Ant Group, on June 10 announced a five-year global partnership to jointly explore using blockchain technology to accelerate the digital transformation of the football industry and improve the experiences of fans across the globe. Under the agreement, AntChain became the official global blockchain partner of UEFA EURO 2020.

The digital record of highlights from the UEFA EURO 2020 top scorers will be preserved at UEFA’s headquarters, making it the first digital collectible in the history of the EURO Top Scorer.

On the final day of Euro 2020 matches, only Harry Kane was the one who had a realistic chance of catching Ronaldo. The England captain scored four goals, but failed to score in the final against Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged the Golden Boot for being the top scorer in the competition with five goals and one assist to his name. Here is a look at all the award winners from Euro 2020:

1) Best player of the tournament – Gianluigi Donnarumma

2) Golden Boot – Cristiano Ronaldo

3) Young Player of the tournament – Pedri

Other players to finish the Euro 2020 campaign on four goals include Karim Benzema, Emil Forsberg and Romelu Lukaku.

It is worth knowing that this has been Ronaldo’s first Golden Boot in any international tournament. Interestingly, Ronaldo won his first international Golden Boot a day after arch-rival Lionel Messi lifted the Top Scorer award at the 2021 Copa America.

On June 12, UEFA launched a new mini-program with Alipay to improve engagement with mobile-savvy Chinese football fans. Alipay is the leading digital payment platform in China, serving hundreds of millions of users, and connecting them with merchants and partner financial institutions.