Packed Parties at Goa’s Night Clubs Amidst Rising Covid Cases and Deaths

Throwing the social distancing norms to the wind, state nightclubs have been hosting crowded parties all along the coastal belt. Visuals emerging from across the state revealed how the revelers were seen thronging the popular hotspots, often gathering in groups, without masks.

The state government has a restricted the gathering of people in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases, with gatherings of more than 50 persons not allowed in North Goa without prior permission. But surprisingly it seems that this does not apply to the tourism sector.

“The restrictions on events apply to those events such as zatras, rallies, weddings, and parties, and don’t apply to restaurants, bars, and clubs who have a license to organize events regularly,” said north Goa collector Ajit Roy. “Naturally, we are worried about the increase in cases,” he said.

A post shared on Facebook recently announced the “Biggest season-closing gig on April 30 and May 1” as it invites everyone for “a rejuvenating lifetime experience” at a resort in Morjim. According to the post, Ma Faiza, a notable artist in the electronic dance music space, will be playing at what is touted as “India’s first hot air balloon party and yacht party” at Morjim.

On Monday, health minister Vishwajit Rane expressed alarm over social distancing norms being thrown to the wind at clubs and restaurants. Rane urged youngsters to stop partying. This is not the first time the health minister has urged his own government to take stronger measures to curtail the spread of the pandemic while chief minister Pramod Sawant has constantly ignored Rane.

“I have seen that many restaurants are crowded,” Rane said. “Parties are happening on weekends in Morjim and elsewhere. It is a free-for-all. People are seen dancing in clubs without masks. Action has to be taken against such clubs.”

On Sunday, the North Goa coastal belt remained abuzz even though the number of domestic tourists have declined over the last few days. “The dance floors are still full. There are clubs which still have crowds, but perhaps they are not aware of how bad the situation is,” said a DJ who performed at a club over the weekend.

Several clubs have advertised themed parties for Tuesday and Wednesday. “Sing your hearts out with strangers who will leave as friends. We want you to have a great time and forget your woes,” said Hopping Frog in an advertisement. The bar in Anjuna has “moved” and directions have to be obtained through a phone call.

“For the last one and a half year, we have been struggling with Covid. In this scenario, having parties, weddings and celebrations is detrimental, and then the lockdown will be the only solution,” said Dr. Samuel Arawattigi, past president of the Indian Medical Association’s Goa unit.

Meanwhile, some clubs have wrapped up their activities in view of the rising cases in the state. “As concerns about the current Covi-19 outbreak grows, Team LPK has monitored the situation closely and decided to remain shut until further notice. We have always prioritized the safety of our customers and staff in this uncertain time,” said Nandan Kudchadkar, a nightclub owner.

“Breaking the chain is the best way to fight this virus, and to do my part in my personal capacity, I canceled all my gigs for the next three weeks,” said DJ Mackenzie Pereira.

“This is done in the interest of Goa and Goa’s tourism and nightlife. If we break the chain now, we will have a better season tomorrow.” A few other individuals, restaurants, pubs, and event organizers have taken similar steps, but for the rest, the show goes on.

On Tuesday, Goa hit a record with 1,160 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state’s count of active cases to 8,240. The state also lost 26 people within a span of 24 hours.

