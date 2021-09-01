Drishti Lifesavers Saves Six Fishermen From Drowning In Sea In South Goa

The press release issued by the Drishti Marine, a lifesaving agency employed at the beaches of Goa, stated that the fishermen that were saved from drowning in the sea at Colva beach belonged to the age group between 19 to 24. They were carried away due to strong currents.

“Due to the rough sea, some fishermen were finding it difficult to stay steady and got swept into the sea by rip currents, and when the others went to help, they too were pulled into the deep waters,” the spokesman of the agency said narrating the incident.

According to one of the lifesavers, they had warned the group of the dangerous currents they were about to face. However, despite several warnings, they did not listen and stayed amongst the deep currents.

After a while, one of the fishermen found himself distressed after being caught up in the rip currents. He tried his best to swim his way back to the shore.

However, after he was visibly struggling to fight the currents, Drishti Lifesaver, named Dashrath Sangodkar, Punu Velip, and Siddesh Gaonkar, rushed with their equipment to save and rescue the victims.