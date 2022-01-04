Goa Living Under The Fear of 3rd Wave But Tourists Don’t Care, See The Rush on Baga Lane

As the fear of fast spreading Omicron is leading to the possibility of 3rd wave in Goa but the tourists do not bother about the same and carry on partying whole night keeping all the covid protocols at bay.

Here is the video of tourists partying hard at Baga-Calangute in Goa has gone viral on the social media.

Goa sees the considerable influx in the tourists during the years end as everyone wants to be in Goa to celebrate the new year since Goa is the only state with no night curfew and party all nighAs the fear of fast spreading Omicron is leading to the possibility of 3rd wave in Goa but the tourists do not bother about the same and carry on partying whole night keeping all the covid protocols at bay. t.

The video has been shared widely on the social media in the midst of the Spike in Covid cases in the state.

The rush that starts entering into this tiny state during the Christmas goes unto the new years eve. Goa does have much restrictions during this time, specially this year the CM allowed the festivities to continue due to the loss faced by the Tourism stakeholders last year due to covid lockdown.

This was Baga Beach in Goa ,last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave 👋 Mostly tourists. pic.twitter.com/mcAdgpqFUO — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) January 2, 2022

According to the sources, the massive rush of tourists, following no covid norms has lead to spike in the Covid cases to 10% on Sunday and 26% on Monday.

“This is a royal welcome to the Covid wave,” remarked a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Herman Gomes.

The footage shows several hundreds of tourists moving around the lane near Baga Beach in the North Goa on the new years eve and nobody seems to be taking the Covid scenario seriously.

It was not alone the new year celebration that invited a huge crowd of tourist into the state but it was also due to various other elements such as Celebrity studded Casinos and Sunburn festival this year.