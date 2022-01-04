Omicron Cases on Rise in Goa, Schools and Colleges Shut Down, State Imposes Night Curfew

Despite of no travel history four more cases of the fast spreading Omicron Variant of the Coronavirus were detected in the state of Goa but the issue of concern is a local with no travel history getting tested positive for the new variant.

According to the Health Minister of Goa, the detection of the Omicron variant in the local resident with no travel history is a matter of concern. “The locals testing positive for Omicron variant of Covid indicates indigenous spread which needs to be further examined,” said the health minister Vishwajit Rane.

According to the health minister the state does not have the testing facility and been forced to remain dependent on the neighbouring states. “Due to lack modern testing facility such as genome sequencing we are compelled to rely on laboratories out the state, and due to the huge pendency there, do not receive results in time,” he added.

Meanwhile the surge in the Covid-19 cases has resulted into imposing the night curfew and shutting down the schools and colleges in the state and according to the order issued by the home department the night curfew will start at 11pm and end at 6am everyday till further notice.

The Goa government has also decided to close down the Schools and colleges in the state till 26th January. The decision in this regards has been taken by the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant at the meeting of Task Force on Covid-19 held on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Goa recorded 631 fresh Covid cases on Monday resulting into the spike of cases from 16 percent to 26.43 per cent, officials said.

As of now Goa has recorded total 5 cases of Omicron Variant which includes the first case reported two weeks ago when a Uk returnee 8 year old boy was found positive who was later discharged after the 14 days of isolation, and now on Monday 4 more cases are reported.

Meanwhile, there is no rise in death toll and state did not record any fresh fatality as of Monday, added the official. The number of recoveries rose to 1,76,438 after 62 people were discharged during the day, leaving Goa with 2,240 active cases, an official said.

“With 2,387 new tests, the total number of tests conducted so far in Goa went up to 16,37,091,” he added.