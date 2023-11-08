Around 700 Posts, in Different Departments, Will be Advertised Next Month – Goa CM

On Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that approximately 700 positions across several departments, including lower division clerks and multitasking staff (MTS), will be posted for application the next month.”We will first issue advertisements for 700 posts and in the second phase, there will be advertisements for the remaining group C posts,” Sawant stated. About 500 MTS positions and 200 LDC positions will be advertised, according to the CM.

A list of positions that need to be filled by the Goa Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been given by twenty-two government ministries. The state government is using the SSC for hiring for the first time. The government instructed all ministries to submit suggestions to the SSC for future requirements and instructed them to finish the previous rounds of recruiting by October 31.

As soon as adverts appear in newspapers and on the commission’s website, the hiring process will begin. Here at EDC Patto Plaza, on the sixth floor of the Spaces building, is where the SSC has begun operations.

The information on the commission’s website will be made accessible to people with impairments and is available in Konkani and Marathi. Mock exams and the exam syllabus for each department’s vacancies will be available on the portal. Additionally, past exam papers will be accessible.

All candidates must apply online to be considered for regular positions in the departments. It will no longer be necessary for candidates to physically submit their applications at different department offices. Soon, candidates will have the option to apply online, and a special assistance desk will be established.

“Hiring through a panel to reduce departments’ workload”.The website will provide admission cards, enable digital fee payments, and take applications and required paperwork. The official gazette now contains the Goa Staff Selection Commission Regulations, 2023.

According to Sawant, hiring through the commission’s online effort will guarantee a transparent hiring procedure and significantly lessen the workload for departments.

“Applying for government jobs will require candidates to complete exams in one sitting for positions in every department, which will lessen the workload of studying for exams in each department independently,” Sawant stated.