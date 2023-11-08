Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
GPDM - A Media Company
GPDM - A MEDIA COMPANY

Around 700 Posts, in Different Departments, Will be Advertised Next Month – Goa CM

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reveals plans to hire for 700 government positions, including LDCs and MTS roles, through the Goa Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Learn about the new streamlined online application process and the state's efforts to ease departmental workloads
Government Jobs
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

On Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that approximately 700 positions across several departments, including lower division clerks and multitasking staff (MTS), will be posted for application the next month.”We will first issue advertisements for 700 posts and in the second phase, there will be advertisements for the remaining group C posts,” Sawant stated. About 500 MTS positions and 200 LDC positions will be advertised, according to the CM.

A list of positions that need to be filled by the Goa Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been given by twenty-two government ministries. The state government is using the SSC for hiring for the first time. The government instructed all ministries to submit suggestions to the SSC for future requirements and instructed them to finish the previous rounds of recruiting by October 31.

As soon as adverts appear in newspapers and on the commission’s website, the hiring process will begin. Here at EDC Patto Plaza, on the sixth floor of the Spaces building, is where the SSC has begun operations.

The information on the commission’s website will be made accessible to people with impairments and is available in Konkani and Marathi. Mock exams and the exam syllabus for each department’s vacancies will be available on the portal. Additionally, past exam papers will be accessible.

All candidates must apply online to be considered for regular positions in the departments. It will no longer be necessary for candidates to physically submit their applications at different department offices. Soon, candidates will have the option to apply online, and a special assistance desk will be established.

“Hiring through a panel to reduce departments’ workload”.The website will provide admission cards, enable digital fee payments, and take applications and required paperwork. The official gazette now contains the Goa Staff Selection Commission Regulations, 2023.

According to Sawant, hiring through the commission’s online effort will guarantee a transparent hiring procedure and significantly lessen the workload for departments.

“Applying for government jobs will require candidates to complete exams in one sitting for positions in every department, which will lessen the workload of studying for exams in each department independently,” Sawant stated.

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Vows Accountability for Rental Car Accidents

November 7, 2023 No Comments

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is taking a stand to ensure the safety of residents and tourists by holding rental car owners accountable for accidents. Discover the measures being taken to curb reckless driving and irresponsible behavior in the state. Learn about the strict restrictions, coordination efforts, and legal consequences being enforced to ensure a safer environment for all in Goa.

Read More »
Goa loses against Delhi

Goa Loses Against Delhi’s Star-Studded Basketball Team in The National Championship

October 27, 2023 No Comments

The home team’s performance at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium in Navelim on Monday would have delighted the small number of spectators who arrived early to watch Goa’s basketball debut. In the first five minutes, Goa led 9–6, and at the end of the first quarter, the score was 20–17. However, in sports, it matters more how you end than how you start, as Delhi’s 81-61 victory in the 37th National Games opening game demonstrated.

Read More »
Goa Startup Bridge

Inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge Event Connects Innovators and Established Industries

October 21, 2023 No Comments

Discover the inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge event, where innovators meet industry leaders to foster collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth. Explore how startups are bridging gaps and bringing innovation to the hotel industry, supported by government and corporate engagement in Goa’s thriving startup ecosystem. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow in a dynamic business landscape.

Read More »
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin