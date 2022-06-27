Getting The Urge of Buying iPhone 13? Here are 6 Reasons You Should Wait For iPhone 14

There are various speculations about what the iPhone will look like and if it will have the notch or not not but Apple is known for surprising all every time. There is no one than the Apple itself will tell you what you should do but since the urge is so strong we have found out these 6 reasons you should wait for the iPhone 14 but if at all you cannot control your urge then here are some good reasons, that you should buy the iPhone 13 now. Let’s take a look.

Apple is known for making significant changes in their designs and hardware everything they launch their new flagship phone and hence the whole design of the iPhone 5 was brought back from its release of iPhone 12 and the same was continued with iPhone 13 with some minor changes in the notch but there is a strong possibility that Apple may bring something completely out of the box in its next range of iPhone 14.

There are many hints that have already been given in the last WWDC about the revolution that is coming in the iOS 16 and that is the first biggest hint that iPhone 14 will come with some surprising changes to match with iOS 16 which is released in September when the apple will showcase the iPhone 14 range.

There are rumors that Apple will ditch the notch in its new models and replace it with the punch-hole display design. The well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has come up with the theory that all new changes will be incorporated only in the Pro models of the iPhone 14.

Another well-known analyst Ross Young believes that the iPhone 14 Pro models will carry the new designs which will continue to remain there for all the forthcoming models in the year 2023.

The Korean publication The Elec has backed these rumours saying that the Samsung Display will be taking initiative to introduce the Punch-Hole display in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Samsung will also supply the OLED display panels to the new iPhone 14 range.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly evaluating the possibility of OLED display in their forthcoming iPhone models and is in process of going into the mass production of the same from July 2022. If the above all rumours are true then the new iPhone series will have a Punch-hole display like that of the Samsung premium range.

The 91Mobile portal has shared the rendered image of the alleged iPhone 14 design and the site claims that these are based on the leaked CAD Images of the new iPhone showing the circular and pill-shaped cutouts replacing the notch.

Another leak in the model design suggests that all iPhone Pro Models will have thinner display bezels while the entry-level models of the iPhone 14 will have the same thickness of the bezel as that of the iPhone 13 series.

There are rumours that the non-pro models of the iPhone 14 may have the same chipset as the iPhone 13 while the Pro models will come with the A16 Bionic chipset.

There are renders that have surfaced on the online platform one of which revealed by MySmartPrice shows that Apple will stick to its iPhone 13 frame for all its low-end models of the iPhone 14 series including the notch and the rear camera setup.

There are display panels of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max that have been surfaced on the online platform which corroborates that all the rumours are true.

Meanwhile, Apple has won a patent for the under-display cameras for Biometric authentication on the iPhone which makes it pretty clear that the iPhones will be getting rid of the notch at some point and it is just a matter of when.

So, If you aren’t thrilled with the look of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, think about waiting for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.