The 10 Best Google Adsense Alternatives For Monetising Your Blog In 2021

If you have a blog and you want to make some money out of it then the best option is to go for Google Adsense, but there is one catch ion it and that is you don’t get the approval for Google Adsense very easily and hence the Adsense alternatives come into the play. Here we have provided the 10 best Google Adsense alternatives for you.

What is Google Adsense?

In case you didn’t know, Adsense is an advertising program run by Google. The network was launched in 2003 as one of the most popular tools for making money online through advertisements on your website or blog.

Google AdSense can be used by any type of website provided it follows the community guidelines. The Adsense ads are best suited to certain types of sites and here are some websites that work best :

Blogs – As a blogger who consistently publishes high-quality content to an audience, ads can be a great way to monetize your work.

Forums – These are a great alternative to blogging, as they help people interact and generate AdSense revenue at the same time.

Free Online Tools – If you offer a free tool or service on your site, ads are a way to offset the costs.

Is it a Good Idea to Look for Adsense Alternatives?

A few months back, Google announced that AdSense apps for Android and iOS would be discontinued in favor of enhanced mobile web experiences. But, for many years, Google Adsense has been one of the most popular ways for bloggers to monetize their sites. With the right niche, good content and an engaged audience, your site can generate a decent amount of revenue with it.

However, that doesn’t mean that it is the only option. There are a lot of alternatives options and reasons to consider an alternative platform. Perhaps you already have an Adsense account but want to diversify your income streams. Or you want to keep Adsense ads running and add some other streams. Another possibility is that you want to earn more from your ad space than you currently are earning with Adsense.

Alternatives to Google AdSense

Discover how you can further monetize your website or blog by looking at some of these Google AdSense alternatives:

1. Media.net

Media.net is the direct competitor of AdSense, it is run by Yahoo and Bing. It is one of the largest contextual ad networks in the world and is used worldwide. By using Yahoo! Bing’s contextual ads, you can monetize your content with exclusive access to Yahoo! Bing searches. You can monetize your ad revenues and tap into the huge search market by using a content-driven publisher marketplace. Media.net was the first to develop a server-side header bidding platform that can be fully managed so that you can take full advantage of programmatic display with minimal effort.

2. PropellerAds

PropellerAds is a large ad network that allows you to reach 1 billion users and offers a variety of advertisements like banners, sponsored links, and push notifications. The self-serve platform provides an easy-to-use ad creator so you can get your campaigns live quickly. Using real-time performance measurement and multiple targeting options, you can work reactively to improve your campaigns. Additionally, it offers artificial intelligence-powered ad optimization, which lets you adjust your settings based on AI, ensuring that you get the most conversions from your ads without any manual effort.

3. Amazon Native Shopping Ads

Amazon’s affiliate program has been used for years by bloggers and website owners to generate additional revenue, but Amazon’s Native Shopping Ads offer another way to monetize your website. A native shopping ad on Amazon is similar to AdSense ads in that it displays products relevant to the content of the page. After clicking on the ad, if the user purchases the product, you get a commission, no matter which item they purchase. Amazon is the number one eCommerce site in the world, and its conversion rate is higher than nearly any other eCommerce site. Passive revenue can be generated from this unrivaled traffic and conversion rate with little effort.

4. Adversal

Adversal, a self-serve advertising platform lets you set up your ad in less than a few minutes. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to start, stop, and pause campaigns. As soon as everything is set up, you can leave it to work. Adversal requires your site to have its own domain name, have at least 50,000 monthly pageviews, and not be restricted by a login

5. Sovrn //Commerce (Formerly VigLink)

With Sovrn Commerce, publishers can generate revenue through content-driven commerce with insight, leveraging, and automation. Sovrn //Commerce turns regular product links into affiliate links, allowing you to generate passive revenue from clicks and sales. By creating competition among advertisers, monetization tools enable you to obtain the best price for your traffic. A detailed analysis of your products and advertisers can be used to optimize your performance. When your affiliate process is automated, you can dedicate your time to creating the best content, not tracking affiliate revenue.

6. Skimlinks

Skimlinks automates affiliate linking for e-commerce content, letting you focus on running your business instead of worrying about affiliate links. This tool enhances all of your eCommerce strategies, including those on your website, mobile, social media, and email, by automatically updating your eCommerce content with affiliate links. Skimlinks provides direct access to a global network of 48,500 merchants and 50 demand partners. Additionally, Skimlinks’ VIP and Preferred Partner Programs offer merchants special commissions to publishers.

7. Monumetric

Monumetric, formerly The Blogger Network, offers full-service ad revenue integration, helping you to increase your website’s revenues while maintaining the best user experience. As an alternative to CPC, they use CPM, so you get paid for every impression, and their rates are among the best. As revenue is often reported to be much higher than AdSense, this is a great way to increase passive income. You will need to ensure you are able to drive enough traffic to make this investment worthwhile. In fact, the minimum traffic requirement is 10k monthly views, and there is a 99% setup fee for sites with between 10k and 80k views.

8. YlliX

YlliX fits the bill for those who are looking for alternatives to Google AdSense for better pay rates. It is an advertising network that offers different ad types for desktop and mobile, including pop-under ads, mobile redirects, sliders, layer ads, and full-page ads. Besides offering instant account approval, fair rates, detailed reports, daily payments, and 100 percent fill rates, it also provides precise campaign targeting and a self-serve platform that gives you complete control over your campaigns. YlliX uses verified traffic sources to increase conversions. Additionally, they offer a generous referral program that pays up to $100 for every new active publisher or advertiser you refer, plus 2% of their lifetime earnings or spends.

9. SHE Media

SHE Media’s partner network specializes in monetizing blogs and websites aimed at female audiences. Founded by and for women, the SHE Media Partner Network attracts 50+ million unique visitors per month, allowing publishers to reach a wide audience. Through websites like SheKnows.com and #BlogHer, as well as programs like #Femvertising and Voices of the Year, the network aims to create a community of premium content for women of all ages. Additionally to advertising, they also offer sponsored posts and paid product reviews, giving publishers even more options for great content and monetization.

10. Adsterra

With Adsterra, both publishers and advertisers have access to a variety of advertising options that do not depend on Google. It’s a fast-growing, well-respected network that generates over 10 billion impressions per month. Because of its easy-to-use platform, Adsterra is among the world’s largest digital advertising companies. Aside from standard ads like display banners, it also offers innovative ad formats such as popunders, pre-roll video, and push notifications for both desktop and mobile.

You might be familiar with AdSense as a way to monetize your website. If you don’t get the results you want or if you are looking for a way to diversify your revenue streams, there are plenty of alternatives to Google AdSense and this article has helped you with the same.