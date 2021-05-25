Deadline Ends Tomorrow – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Might Stop Working in India

Social media has become a part of our everyday life and India is one of the biggest markets in the world for the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram but will the services of these stop in the next two days?? What is the reason behind that? Let’s take a look at it in the following article…

According to the reports, the Indian government had issued a notice on 25th February 2021 to all these social media companies to comply with the new guidelines within the timeframe of 3 months and the same will be ending today. Now the question is, what will happen next.

The letter issued by the Indian government to the above-mentioned social media companies has asked them to submit the details of their officials, details of grievance, redressal department, monitoring, and removal of offensive content from the social media platforms. But despite the warning, none of the companies mentioned above had replied to the letter or complied with the norms.

According to the reports, people who are a victim of fake or offensive post does not have any clues as whom to complain and how they have their queries addressed. some of the platforms have asked for the more time while some said that they are awaiting the response from their headquarters which is situated in the USA.

According to the sources, these companies make huge profits in India but when it comes to grievance redressal, they wash their hands off saying it is not in their scope and they have to wait for the green signal from the headquarters.

The companies like Twitter say that they have their fact-checkers in place but they fail to give any details on how they do the fact checks and control over the fake or offensive contents. According to the IT Act section 79, these companies are exempted from any such liabilities, and thus while resolving the issues or passing judgment they overlook the Indian Laws.

The Indian government has decided to bring in the force new social media rules into force from 26th May which is tomorrow, and if the special media companies fail to comply to the new rules, the government may revoke Intermediary privilege from all the social media companies and they will come under the purview of Indian laws and will be prosecuted accordingly.

According to the reports, there is a Cold War going on between the Twitter and Indian Parliament since Twitter had marked the tweet of Sandeep Patra as manipulated media and the government had demanded to remove the same but no action whatsoever been taken by Twitter to date.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have also issued a notice to Twitter in this regard. The question here is, now the government is taking cognizance of the social media when it comes to them calling it the right of the common man, what about the times when social media was used by the same government for their benefits?? What are your views on this??