Lockdown Extended in Goa From May 3 Till May 10; Casinos, Bars Shut, Essential Services Allowed

The spread of Covid infection has made the state Government extend the 4-day lockdown to a further period of additional 7 days which will come into force on Monday at 6 am and will continue till 7 pm on 10th May.

According to the reports, the Goa government has imposed further restrictions on casinos, bars, sports complexes, river cruises, gyms, schools, colleges, and weekly markets to remain closed from 6 am on 3rd May till 7 pm of 10th May. However, essential services will be allowed, stated the report.

The death toll kept rising in the state with 54 deaths to Covid-19 related complications in Goa and 2,303 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, however, the health ministry has claimed that 14 prior deaths were included in Saturday’s list due to a “technical glitch”.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat claimed that the BJP-led coalition government was trying to hide the 14 deaths.

“It is clear that they tried to hide 14 deaths yesterday. Why? How many times in the past have they done it? Chief Minister Pramod Sawant must give an explanation about this,” Kamat said, accusing the government of behaving in an “irresponsible manner”.

As the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state crept closer to the one lakh mark (Goa’s population is around 15 lakh), an Opposition MLA urged the Bombay High Court to suo moto extend the ongoing lockdown by a few more days in order to stem the surge.

Earlier, minutes after the official statistics related to new infections and Covid-19 related deaths were released, the Health Ministry in a statement said: “Due to technical glitch in the portal, there were 14 deaths that occurred between April 29-30 at Goa Medical College have been declared today.”

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown — which ends on Monday morning — Opposition MLA Sudin Dhavalikar has urged the Bombay High Court to intervene in the “shoddy” Covid management of the state and extend the lockdown suo moto, as recommended by the Goa chapter of the Indian Medical Association on Friday.

“The lockdown should be extended until everyone is vaccinated. The High Court should take up the matter suo moto and extend the lockdown to break the Covid-19 chain,” Dhavalikar demanded.

(With IANS inputs)