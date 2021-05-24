You dont Have To Buy Expensive Oximeter Anymore! Instead Use Your Mobile Phone To Check Blood Oxygen

Yes, you have heard it right, there is no need of investing into expensive oximeters anymore, instead make use of your mobile phone and check the Oxygen Level in your blood along with the heart rate as well asl respiration. How it is possible?? Read here..

According to the reports, there is a new app called “Careplix Vitals” developed by the Indian startups that monitors your blood oxygen level along with your pulse and respiration with the help of your smartphone.

The report says that all you need is just a mobile phone with app installed in it. With India reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic since last year, oximeters have been become an important item for households, especially during the severe second wave.

We live in the county where everyone wants to make money and do not leave any opportunity even if its at the cost of someone’s life. Looking at the demand the suppliers and traders increased the price of oximeter to Rs 2000 and above depending on the model.

A Kolkata based health startup saw this and decided to develop a mobile app. The new app called “CarePlix Vital’s” is capable of monitoring your blood oxygen level as well as the pulse and respiration with the touch of your finger on the mobile camera.

According to a report in BGR.in, all one needs to do to use the mobile app is place a finger on their smartphone’s rear camera and flashlight and within seconds, the oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse and respiration rates are displayed on the device.

“People needed a pulse oximeter or similar wearables such as a smartwatch to get their vitals such as oxygen saturation and pulse rate. The underlying technology in all of this is photoplethysmography or PPG,” Subhabrata Paul, Co-Founder CareNow Healthcare told The Indian Express.

“We are achieving this through our smartphone’s rear camera and flashlight. If you see the wearables and oximeters have infrared light sensors in them but for the phone, we just have the flashlight. Once we cover the rear camera and flashlight with the finger and start the scan for around 40 seconds, we are doing nothing but calculating the difference of light intensity and based on the difference we plot the PPG graph. From the graph, the SpO2 and pulse rate is derived,” the co-founder said.

The CarePlix Vital’s app is a registration-based application. It is said that the “application’s AI helps in determining the strength of finger placement that is, the stronger the finger placement, more accurate readings.” “In a matter of 40 seconds, the reading is displayed and with the help of an internet connection, the readings can be saved on cloud for record,” reports said.

Speaking about the idea behind CarePlix Vital’s, co-founder Monosij Sengupta noted, “the idea stemmed from the known fact of cardiovascular deaths in the country.” The clinical trial for the device was conducted earlier this year by the team in Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital Kolkata with 1200 individuals.

Paul added, “With the doctors in the hospital, the trials were mainly conducted in the OPD. Comparisons were made to test the accuracy and it was found that CarePlix Vital was 96 percent accurate with heart beats while 98 percent accuracy in case of oxygen saturation.”

With the inputs from India dot com