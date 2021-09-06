Bambolim Athletic Stadium to be Named After ‘Milkha Singh’; Says CM Pramod Sawant

Friday, September 4: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the Bambolim Athletic Stadium near Panaji will be named after the ‘Flying Sikh’, late Milkha Singh.

“We will name the athletics stadium at Bambolim after the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh. A formal decision will be taken in some days,” Sawant said during a function to hand over cash awards for meritorious sportspersons on Friday.

Milkha Singh, also known as The Flying Sikh, was an Indian track and field sprinter who was introduced to the sport while serving in the Indian Army. He is the only athlete to win gold at 400 meters at the Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games.

He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. He represented India in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

He was awarded the Padma Shri (the fourth-highest civilian award in the Republic of India) in 1959 in recognition of his sporting achievement.

CM Pramod Sawant further said that the state government has created sports infrastructure worth Rs 300 crore, which would be named after Goan Sportsmen.

“We will consider naming the stadiums after Goan sportspersons who have contributed for many years,” said Sawant.

“The names of Leo Pinto, Walter D’Souza, and Mary D’Souza are being considered for stadiums which are not yet named. This is the right time to do it. We are celebrating 60 years of Goa’s Liberation, and we must move ahead in all fields.”

The chief minister appealed to physical education teachers from schools and colleges and coaches attached to the Sports Authority of Goa to encourage students to take up sports activities for physical fitness.