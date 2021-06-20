All You Want To Know About The Windows 11 Release Date, Features and Nuances

The very first look at Windows 11? or are these screenshots leaked from some fake sources? — A lot of questions similar to these are baffling the minds of people who have been waiting for the “next-generation” of Windows to launch on June 24, 2021. Well, these screenshots are indeed real and likely to fuel those flames of Windows 11 fever, that is already heating!

Here is a synopsis that will answer all the questions.

When is the Windows 11 release date?

Back in 2015, during the launch of Windows 10 — Microsoft was adamant that there wouldn’t be any further updates. Adding to it, Microsoft’s developer evangelist, Jerry Nixon, at the Ignite Tech Conference said, “Right now we’re releasing Windows 10, and because Windows 10 is the last version of Windows, we’re all still working on Windows 10.”

But, as the technology is changing rapidly over the years, Microsoft couldn’t stick only to the number 10, and hence on June 9, 2021, the company released a video that said, “Having trouble relaxing because you’re too excited for the June 24th Microsoft Event? Take a slow trip down memory lane with the Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds slowed down to a meditative 4,000% reduced speed.” This was a key point, as that the clip was exactly 11 minutes long — this was a hint for Windows 11’s possible imminent reveal.

As of now, there is no confirmed date for Windows 11 release, but Microsoft has announced an event on June 24 to talk about the “Windows next generation”, at 11 a.m. on a virtual event.

Features revealed before the planned date?

The Windows 11 update is expected to be a remarkable one and is likely to bring about an overhaul of the Windows app store. But ahead of the launch, a massive leak has revealed the interface of the upcoming Operating System that includes a lot of new features.

The Verge’s Tom Warren has leaked screenshots of the next version of Windows, its design elements, new user interface, start menu, and lots more. Unfortunately, this leak reveals that there don’t seem to be big updates to the Windows Store yet, as this early leaked version shows that the updates Microsoft is planning, aren’t likely shown up yet.

All about the release!

Reports suggest that Microsoft will be leaving the Windows 10 nomenclature behind and releasing the next update as Windows 11. The screenshots leaked regarding Windows 11 suggest that there is a lot of design inspiration taken from the Windows 10X that was initially built for dual screens but was later scrapped.

The app icons appear in the center of the taskbar, the tray area is cleaned up, and a new Start button and menu have been incorporated. App icons and the Start menu can be placed in the center of the taskbar or moved to the left side. Pinned apps, recent files, shut down, and restart options, coupled with the dark mode have added to its simplified design. Unfortunately, there is no option of Live Tiles in this early build. The second leaked image shows the About tab, which claims that this is Windows 11 (Build 21996.1) with Windows Feature Experience Pack 321.14700.0.3.

Few of the latest Insider dev channels say that there are already countless icons that have seen a redesign, giving most it the most dramatic changes and looks, since Windows 7 Also, it’s been long rumored that the User Interface is currently being redesigned, with a new font already enabled in dev versions as early as build 21376. However, Microsoft’s design team is working on new fonts and hence is asking users to pick fonts to replace Calibri.

The leaked screenshots are the early version of Windows 11, so not everything is included yet. But, the fact being Windows 11 looks like a more refined version of Windows 10 than something dramatically new. More changes to the built-in apps within Windows 11 are likely to be seen, but those don’t appear to be present yet in the screenshots.

Rounded corners have been used throughout Windows 11. These are visible in context menus, Start menu, File Explorer and around apps. This early version also highlights the chances of bringing back the Windows Widgets, the widgets aren’t loading fully in the OS, but they’re designed to slide out and provide quick access to weather, news, and other web content.

Microsoft is also improving the experience of Xbox by integrating it into Windows 11, offering quick access to the Xbox store, social parts of Xbox network, and Xbox Game Pass games. But, the Xbox Game Bar and Windows Game Mode all remain the same as Windows 10 in this early leaked build.