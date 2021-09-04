2 Men Died at The Construction Site of A New Zuari Bridge In South Goa

The freak accidents on the bridges being built in Goa is a common affair, due to the lack of safety measures and old outdated equipments used by the companies accidents takes place. Here in this case something similar seems to have happened, Two labourers from UP and Bihar died on the spot while working on the EOT Crane.

On Thursday, September 2, two persons died at a construction site for the new Zuari Bridge while an electric overhead traveling (EOT) came crashing down on a boom lifter.

The crane was used to lift the spans that are being made for the new Zuari Bridge.

The incident took place between noon to 12:30 pm, where the two men, named Sushil Kumar, 29, from Uttar Pradesh, and Ravindra Mahoto, 29, from Bihar, were seated in the bucket of the boom lifter.

According to sources, the EOT crane was installed three years ago to install the concrete spans of the bridge. The two men were removing its nuts and bolts that had developed rust over time.

Both the men tossed themselves on the ground. However, they were unable to avoid serious injuries.

Both the men were immediately shifted to the Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital at Bambolim, where Kumar was declared dead, while Mahato’s condition was stated serious.

The Agassaim PSI Smita Morajkar has been assigned to conduct a further investigation related to this incident. Police are conducting preliminary inquiries before taking action against the bridge contractor.