A Former Journalist Turned Producer, Ryan Stephen, Dies of Covid Infection in Goa Hospital

Ryan Stephen, producer of the 2020 Kiara Advani-starer “Indoo Ki Jawaani” breathed his last on Saturday, 29th May in Goa. The former journalist-turned producer died of Covid-19 complications, the exact time of his death is not known.

The celebrity is survived by his mother and sisters. Seemingly a favorite among the film fraternity, the tributes of Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Farhan Akhtar began pouring in on social media on the news of his demise.

Dia Mirza called him “one of the nicest human beings” and so did many others who posted pictures and captions in memory of their deceased friend. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri and writer Suparn Varma also shared their grief on social media.

Ryan Ivan Stephen who celebrated his 50th birthday this April was born and raised in Mumbai. He had recently posted on his Instagram to commemorate 29 years of his career which started as a cub reporter with the “glossy and glamorous” film magazine ‘G’. he then worked with magazines such as Showtime and Stardust. He later also worked as a consultant to various TV channels such as MTV, Zoom, Zee, and 9XM, apart from being the PR representative for several movies such as Jism (2003), LOC: Kargil (2003), Paap (2003), and Rog (2005).

It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN ❤️ https://t.co/VDDkCMH6Kb — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 29, 2021

More recently, in 2017 he founded his own production company called “Electric Apples Entertainment” with Niranjan Iyengar. The first film produced under the banner was a short film “Devi” released in 2020 with Kajol, Shruti Hassan, and Neha Dhupia among other spectacular women actors. The suspense-driven masterpiece which was a statement on the abuse faced by women in India was a huge success and earned the banner its first Filmfare for the “Best Short Film – Popular Choice”.

The former journalist seems to have shared an intimate bond with actress Kajol. Both of their Instagram accounts are replete with appreciation posts for the other. Evidently saddened by the passing of her dear friend, the actress shared a collage of their photos with a touching poem that reads “… Tell me there’s a heaven where all those people go” as a tribute to him, and called him her “friend for life and beyond”.

Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, which also produced Indoo Ki Jawani, paid homage to Stephen, remembering him as a kind and compassionate person.

“Today with a heavy heart we bid farewell to a dear one, #RyanStephen. You lived life with kindness & compassion, and will always be remembered. Keeping the loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace,” a tweet by Emmay Entertainment read.

Heartbroken. One of the nicest human beings i’ve ever known 💔🙏🏻 https://t.co/QZbviknDi8 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 29, 2021

Actor-model Rahul Dev posted, “A friend of over two decades, some delectable evenings over home-baked cake & coffee…lost touch…a creative, kind-hearted man. Can’t believe Ryan’s no more … Shall miss you champ. May the light be with you. Gone too soon #RyanStephen”

Ryan Stephen produced films like #IndooKiJawani and the short film #Devi. May his soul rest in peace. – @ShubankaSridhar, Entertainment Blogger 🌸 https://t.co/2UH3LNMVHQ — MissMalini (@MissMalini) May 29, 2021

The producer is known to have had a penchant for writing, traveling, and cooking. His social media was rife with motivational posts and quotes on positivity, apart from featuring his family, friends, and close colleagues. An animal lover, he even managed a separate Instagram account for his dog “Dory”. All in all, Ryan Stephen comes off as a kind, compassionate and generous individual, and his sudden departure has left many in grief and dismay. May his soul rest in peace.