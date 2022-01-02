Goa Getting Ready to Vaccinate 72 Thousand Children in 15-18 Age Group But Parents are Skeptical

The state government is gearing up to vaccinate around 77,000 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years but the journey not seems to be easy as many parents are skeptical to get their kids vaccinated.

The Health Department is fully prepared for the vaccination drive in the state to get 72 thousand children from High School to vaccinated and the above step is taken keeping in mind the growing cases in the state and fear of Omicron variant.

According to the health minister Vishwajit Rane, the state government is taking all the measures to flatten the Covid Curve which is started rising during the festivities.

The vaccination drive in the state will kickstart as soon as the schools reopen on Monday, and the first dose of vaccination will be completed in the next four days, said the health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday.

Rane had attended an online meeting of health ministers of states chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Goa has already received 72,000 doses to vaccinate the children between the age group of 15 to 18 years, which would be administered within 3-4 days from January 3 onwards,” Mr Rane told reporters.

The minister also assured that a team of medical officers will visit the schools if required. According to him the Goa government has been taking all measures to flatten the Covid19 curve as per the protocols.

Meanwhile, a cruise ship with around 2000 passengers on board was denied the permission to enter in Goa on Sunday

Operators of this cruise ship have been asked to conduct COVID-19 tests on all the passengers through the Vasco-based Salgaocar Medical Research Centre (SMRC) Hospital before allowing them to alight.

Mr Rane also said Goa will set up a genome sequencing machine in the next 15 days to avoid delay in the testing of suspected Omicron variant samples, which are currently sent to the Pune-based NIV.

He said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting of Task Force on Monday in which certain measures are likely to be announced to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.