Fatal Accident at Mangao on Goa – Mumbai Highway, All 9 Occupants of ECO Car Died on The spot

The accident took place early in the morning at around 5 am when the truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the ECO Car killing all 9 passengers a 4-year-old boy was supposed to have been rescued by the locals from a mutilated vehicle. 
According to the police reports, The ECO Car has been completely crushed in the accident resulting instant death of all 9 people occupants that consists of 5 male and 4 female passengers. 

A 4-year-old boy has been rescued from the mutilated vehicle by the villagers and police, he is been undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to the locals, a truck driver seems to have lost control of the steering wheel and rammed into the ECO Car coming from the opposite direction. Goregaon Police reached the accident spot in no time and carried out a rescue operation.   

The traffic situation on the Mumbai Goa highway was resumed back to normal with the help of Goregaon police. Meanwhile, the police have updated that more details on this incident will be revealed only after the proper investigations.  

