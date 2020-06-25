Students of a prominent school in Goa morph images of Teachers and post on Social Media

One of the most prominent schools situated in the capital city of Goa decided to stop the online classes following with immediate effect following the incident of students posting the morphed images of teachers on Instagram. The school authorise has filed a police complaint with the cybercrime against the unknown pupils.
The incident came into the light following morphed images of the teachers went viral on the social media. The school has suspended all the live recordings and recorded sessions for an undefined period and they have issued a circular stating that the school will now admit students into Zoom study sessions only after they give written applications.
The school management has also asked parents to monitor children’s online activities and study sessions.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many schools in Goa had decided to make use of online technology to reach the students with studies but somehow the students made a wrong use of the technology to morph the images of the teachers copied from the recordings and posting them online on the social media platform.
According to the reports, The management of a prominent school based in Panaji approached the police on Wednesday with a complaint that some students allegedly put up “demeaning” morphed images of teachers, clicked during online classes, on social media sites.
In a statement issued to parents and teachers, the school management wrote, “…a few students have shown disrespect by using social media platform like Instagram in a demeaning manner. Teachers’ faces have been clicked during Zoom classes as well as from recorded sessions and morphed into unacceptable and demeaning images and uploaded on Instagram.”
Meanwhile the SP Crime Branch Pankaj Kumar Singh has confirmed the receipt of complaint on their portal from a school authorities and that they will begin the investigation after meeting the management of a school.
“For now, we have been intimated and will meet the school authorities tomorrow to take the details. They have written to us through our online complaints portal. We will probe the allegations,” said SP Pankaj Kumar Singh.
The school wrote, “his method of teaching is new for all teachers and preparations are quite tedious and strenuous for them…. The effort of the management and the teachers should have been appreciated by the students and parents.”
According to the statement released in the complaint, students have also mutilated the “PowerPoint presentations and passing disrespectful comments” The teachers have demoralised and demoralised due to unforeseen behaviour of the students.