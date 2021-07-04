Finally BMC Decides To Demolish The Part of Amitabh Bachchan’s Prateeksha Bungalow for Road Widening Purpose

BMC had issued the notice to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan in the year 2017 for the demolition of the portion of his bungalow situated on the Juhu area for the purpose of the widening of the road but they did not take any action to date but finally, they have decided to demolish the part of the bungalow for the purpose of road widening, here is the report.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally started compliance on its 2017 notice which had to demolish a part of Amitabh Bachchan’s Prateeksha Bungalow for the purpose of road widening.

The BMC has now given a notice to Bachchan’s family for road widening that a portion of their Pratheeksha bungalow plot will be acquired and used for the widening of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg road.

The BMC has even instructed Mumbai Suburban Collector City survey officials to demarcate the exact portion of the bungalow required for the road-widening project.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg is the road that connects the Chandan Cinema area to Link Road towards Iskcon temple. Advocate Tulip Brian Miranda, Municipal Councillor, accused BMC of having completed the process of demolition on every other house except the actor’s house.

“The BMC had given notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 about this situation under the road winding policy. The wall of the plot adjoining Bachchan’s bungalow was taken and drainage has been created. But Bachchan’s house has been left untouched,” Miranda said.

She also added, “When the notice was issued, why was the land not taken? It belonged to a common person they would have taken it immediately under Section 299 of the Municipal Act notice that says you don’t have to wait for a second notice of appeal.”

The advocate further said that even after repeated attempts, she was unable to get through to authorities till threatened to go to Lokayukta. “I wrote to the BMC in Feb 2021. I did not receive a reply so I had a telephonic conversation with the ward officer and wrote to the commissioner but still did not receive a reply. This is a very necessary project because there are two schools, a hospital, an ISKCON temple, and monuments in Mumbai. The road winding project has been suddenly stopped just because of Amitabh Bachchan’s Bungalow,” she added.

“I started agitation and follow-ups in February. I am very happy that this work resumed when I said that I will go to Lokayukta if this particular order is not followed and if its notice is not consummated,” she said.

Miranda further said that now the authorities immediately wrote up a city survey and have asked for a new demarcation of the property.