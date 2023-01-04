Women’s Wellness – Be Aware, Stay Healthy

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
A well-known fitness expert once said – “A woman’s relationship with her own body is the most important relationship she will ever have”. As a woman, do you keep a close check on your health and well-being at all times ? Do you know of women who undergo a feeling of being overwhelmed constantly (the “unable-to-unwind” syndrome), experiencing low self-esteem, not being mindful of self-care ?

Women need to be cognizant of minor symptoms such as constant allergies, and headaches or hair and skin breakouts,  to larger health disorders that they do not fully understand – such as reasons for infertility, and how to keep mentally fit through fluctuating hormonal cycles.

Women experience some unique health issues – from menstruation, pregnancy and menopause to gynaecological conditions, such as uterine fibroids and pelvic floor disorders.

Menstrual irregularities can trigger a host of related challenges in a woman’s physical and mental wellness. Urinary incontinence and urinary tract disorders can be a hindrance to the everyday functioning of a woman’s life.

Loose abdominal muscles well past the post-pregnancy period, mood swings before menstruation (commonly referred to as PMS), and peri-menopausal symptoms that range from irritability to sleeplessness, are health issues that plague women at various stages of Life – oftentimes, a simple understanding of the life cycle you are in, the lifestyle that you are currently leading, the food that you are consuming, the mindset that you have adopted, can independently or together lead to an optimal state of being.

Keeping body, mind and spirit in alignment is of prime importance as we weave our way through Life – impacting all those around us.

Haphazard and start-stop methods of staying fit are common – from going to the gym to google up healthy recipes to learning how to calm our minds with breathing exercises – we do it all

It’s only when our bodies start throwing up serious warning signals that we seek professional help.

What if we start off from a position of knowledge and sound information – understanding our bodies at various stages through the eyes of an expert? Fully comprehending what to expect when we choose a particular lifestyle, dietary habit, or mental construct. Understand that from Menstruation to Menopause, our bodies will act and react based on internal and external triggers. Understand that it is possible to be in top form – by following simple, easy-to-adopt changes.

The world is more aware than ever before – and health experts have more knowledge and information than ever before – to guide and lead the community towards total health and wellness.

One such entity is the Sarah-HQ Ayurveda Retreat located at Madkol, Sawantwadi. With their commitment towards maintaining good health and addressing ill health in the most natural manner possible, their team of experts have been effectively treating weight management, detox, stress management and other specific health ailments with Ayurveda.

Dr Udaya Renugunta, a well-known women’s wellness expert with over 15 years of having worked with women at all stages and ages has been specially invited to conduct a 3.5hour workshop, providing knowledge on all aspects of a woman’s health – from Menstruation to Menopause,

A woman’s body is quite literally the vehicle for ‘being’ – for loving, giving, receiving and experiencing Life – so if it’s not working well, nothing else in our lives will work well.

This workshop aligns you towards looking after your mental and physical wellness proactively – by knowing the symptoms, and knowing why we feel the way we do. So that you can stay energetic, positive, fit and fine through all stages of life

She will be in Goa on Saturday, 7th January in Verna and Sunday 8th January in Panjim, to conduct this workshop. Women from 18 to 60+ can benefit from this intensive workshop, understanding their bodies and how to keep it fit – physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Dr Udaya Renugunta is a well-known women’s Wellness expert having helped nearly 15000 women and couples over the past 15 years to handle women’s health-related challenges. She is a Certified Lamaze Trainer, Birth Worker, Adolescent Health Expert and Pelvic Rehab Expert. She will be coming down to Goa especially to conduct this workshop for women on 7th and 8th of January 2023.

Photo by Prasanth Inturi

