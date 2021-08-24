10 Casinos in Goa That Will Give You The Experience of Vegas in Desi Style

Goa is the only place in India after the Sikkim where Casinos are legalized but Goa goes few steps ahead in this with the existence of offshore casinos making it the only place in India having Casinos floating in the river and a huge chunk of tourists comes to Goa for the same.

Goa may be famous for a lot of things, and while new things keep popping up in the state, one thing remains constant and that is the casinos of Goa. Traveling to goa and not visiting a casino is the worst decision one could ever make.

If you are someone who’s planning their trip soon, here’s a list we’ve curated just for you. Some are located offshore while some are onshore but make sure you don’t miss out on these casinos.

1. Deltin Royale

While being considered one of the best and largest offshore Casinos of Goa, this casino is spread across four floors over more than 40,000 square feet, with 123 gaming tables, a gourmet eatery, an entertainment region, and even a Kids Zone for the little ones to have some fun.

With India’s only devoted poker room, and in addition a restrictive space for Indian Flush (Teen Patti), this place gets another reason to be a big attraction for tourists. It additionally has one of the most elite Whiskey lounges.

The World-class entertainment offered here is probably the only thing one requires on a weekend. Along with the casino madness it also hosts globally known artists, comic drama shows, and live groups.

2. Dunes The Casino

Dunes are claimed to be the only casino on land and is located in the Zuri White Sands which is one of the beach resorts in Goa that offers the widest range of games.

This casino keeps its guests’ entertainment levels high with their exciting video games, pool tables, apart from the regular card games. It also has a secluded area in the midst of palm trees, complete with a 2222waterfall, kids pool, swim-up bar, and bridges which make it a great place to spend a relaxing day and enjoy luxuries.

3. Maharaja Casino by Big Daddy

Also known as Big Daddy, Maharajah Casino is one of the latest offshore casinos in Goa which was launched in May 2019 and is already known to be giving a good competition to Deltin Royale.

With three levels of gaming zones equipped with 110 tables and 900 gaming positions, it has grabbed a lot of attention. Not only this, it also has a VIP zone and a ‘no cap’ on stakes zone too. One can also enjoy the live band performances, dancers, DJs and also celebrity performances here, on some occasions.

4. Casino Palms

Want to experience the thrill of live gaming in a casino right on the hip and happening at Baga beach? Check out Casino Palms Baga, Goa. This is one of the most lively and vibrant casinos in Goa and is a part of one of the best hotels in Goa, La Calypso.

An on-shore casino where you can step into the mystic world of chance and have your date with luck. Casino Palms offers a variety of games ranging from Roulette to Mini-Flush. Adding to the gaming experience are plush lounges and classy restaurants that serve delicious multi-cuisine delicacies.

Visiting this place once means you are sure to be back again as everything is amazing here. Classic table games or trendy electronic games, they unleash both sides as you indulge in all.

5. Casino Pride

At Casino Pride, fun and excitement take a new level. Built over 30,000 sq. ft. of the floating world, this casino hovers on the cool waters of the Mandovi River. Spread over three floors, this casino can easily indulge 500 guests at a time with its exciting range of live games.

This entertainment zone boasts of a 10,000 sq. ft. weather deck that is an excellent space for partying. The special kid’s zone is beautifully designed inside where the little ones can keep themselves busy with a bunch of electronic games.

It is also known to be one of the most fun casinos with the best ambiance.

6. Chances Casino

Considered to be one of the oldest and most majestic casinos in Goa, this is the best one for those who enjoy Heritage places! The casino is built in quite a spacious place and therefore, it can accommodate a lot of people without any chaos. Evenings here are known to be the most happening time. A good place to visit with family and friends.

7. Deltin Jaqk

Once upon a time, it was known as Casino Royale, Goa which was later renamed as Deltin Jaqk in 2013. This is another shining name in Deltin Group’s Goa casino list, this one has now earned its place among the top gaming destinations in Goa and for all the right reasons.

It’s possible to try your luck at 350 different gaming positions across 3 floors. One can easily spend hours and hours here without getting bored. It is a floating casino over River Mandovi. A table dedicated to beginners is the best thing as anyone can learn and play here.

A dedicated kid’s room and an ATM machine onboard make sure that all your needs are aptly met.

8. Deltin Caravela Casino

All the elements of a Goa getaway are brought to one place. Providing several luxuriously appointed suites, some of which have their own private casino set-up are the best thing one could wish for.

You can relax at the onboard spa, have a relaxing evening in the on-deck Jacuzzi or enjoy the lush greenery and the flowing waters of the Mandovi River. You can expect a unique experience here since you can play a private game, while also experiencing top-of-the-line amenities and facilities.

9. Grand 7 Casino

Next on the list is the Grand 7 Casino which is located in the Candolim area. There is nothing about this place that anyone could dislike. Ranging from wide gaming options to a beautiful setup, the place offers a lot to make your experience enjoyable.

This is considered to be a small casino in comparison to other casinos in Goa. But that doesn’t mean it is not part of this list, this one has still managed to be one of the people’s favorite casinos of Goa.

10. Casino Pearl

This is a new one but also the largest Casino in South Goa now is located in the Vasco Da Gama region. It greets its guests with games like Blackjack, slot machines, Roulette, Tai-Sai.

A new favorite for the tourists and the location is also great as it is situated just 15 minutes away from the Dabolim Airport in Goa. Hotel accommodations are generously spacious suites, comfortable deluxe rooms, and superior rooms with sea views.

One Can also choose beach cottages. Open 24 hours a day, this one offers several dining and entertainment options.