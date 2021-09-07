5 things To Know If You Are Fully Vaccinated

Vaccination is not the ticket to freedom as most of the vaccinated people believe, it is the safety guard given to us to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from Coronavirus. You need to follow the guidelines laid down by the authorities to make sure that you do not get infected post vaccination. Here are 5 things you must know if you are fully vaccinated.

Being vaccinated comes a lot of misconceptions and assumptions as well. With half cooked knowledge, people spread rumours and cause problems. To avoid that, one must be fully aware of their actions and words.

Here’s a list of things one should definitely know if they are fully vaccinated.

1. You Have to Wear The Masks as you can still catch infection.

Whether you are going to a public place or meeting people at your place, masks still need to be worn for your safety and for those around you as the pandemic is not yet over. Vaccinations do not provide 100% protection against the virus.

2. No quarantine is required after exposure

Unlike earlier, how most of us isolated ourselves after getting exposed in the public, we do not need to do the same after being fully vaccinated. Covid-19 vaccine reduces the chances of us catching the virus.

3. Your vaccine certificate should be handy always.

One of the first things that need to be done after getting vaccinated is to get your Vaccine Certificate photocopied and scanned properly so that you always have it handy wherever you go. It could be required at the entrance of any place. Many places also provide free goodies to those who are fully vaccinated. Then why miss the chance?

4. This is a good time to visit your doctors and dentists.

Since the pandemic started, it has been extremely difficult for everyone to visit a dentist for obvious reasons. Now that cases are on a decline and most of us are fully vaccinated, it is considered a good time to go for our regular check ups to doctors and dentists.

5. Booster shots may still be required later on.

Scientists and experts still don’t know about how long the vaccines would save us from the virus. If after a few months the effect of the vaccine stops in our bodies, we would have to get a booster shot. The vaccine manufacturers are working to create booster shots or updated versions of their shots to improve protection against variants. Chances are that we will have to get some kind of COVID-19 shot on a regular basis, perhaps once every three years or every year, like the flu shot.