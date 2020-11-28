Pandemic Is Effectively Over and There is No Need For Any Vaccine, Claims Former Pfizer Chief

One of the shocking revelations made by the former Pfizer chief states that there is no need for a vaccine as the Pandemic is effectively over. The new revelations will have a big impact on the entire pharmaceutical industry busy launching the vaccines across the globe.

According to the reports, the former vice president and Chief Scientist of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals there is no need for vaccines for healthy people who aren’t at risk of the disease.

You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from the disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects

In the midst of the pharmaceutical company, Pfizer is about to launch its Covid-19 vaccine a former vice president and Chief Scientist of the company Michael Yeadon said that there is no need for any vaccine to end the ongoing pandemic.

According to a report published in the Lockdown Sceptics, Yeadon wrote: “There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from the disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”

Loading...

Yeadon made the comment on the vaccine development while criticizing the role played by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), a government agency of the U.K.

“SAGE says everyone was susceptible and only 7 percent have been infected. I think this is literally unbelievable. They have ignored all precedent in the field of immunological memory against respiratory viruses. They have either not seen or disregarded excellent quality work from numerous world-leading clinical immunologists which show that around 30 percent of the population had prior immunity,” he said.

Dr Yeadon made another shocking revelation and according to that 30 percent of the population in the world have had prior immunity against the Covid-19 infection.

“They should also have excluded from ‘susceptible’ a large subset of the youngest children, who appear not to become infected, probably because their immature biology means their cells express less of the spike protein receptor, called ACE2. I have not assumed all young children don’t participate in transmission, but believe a two-thirds value is very conservative. It’s not material anyway,” Yeadon wrote.

“So SAGE is demonstrably wrong in one really crucial variable: they assumed no prior immunity, whereas the evidence clearly points to a value of around 30 percent (and nearly 40 percent if you include some young children, who technically are ‘resistant’ rather than ‘immune’),” wrote Yeadon.

He concluded that the pandemic is effectively over and can easily be handled by a properly functioning NHS (National Health Service).

Source: The Hindu Businessline