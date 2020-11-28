Covid Infection Continues To Rise in Goa, 150 New Cases Reported with Two Casino Staffers

Goa’s Covid tally slowly rising with the total daily inflation reached to 150 and offshore Casino employees keep turning more positive cases. The recovery rate of Goa is also very good and the death toll has come down to one on Friday.

According to the Times of India report, Goa reported 150 new cases on Friday which includes two casino staffers this brings the total active cases of 1312 with 687 mortalities.

The recovery rate has also improved a lot with 152 recoveries in a single day, stated the report. The two new cases reported of the offshore casino employees belong to two different casinos.

It may be recalled that more than 40 employees of the offshore casinos were found positive for the coronavirus infection last week, but despite the growing number of cases, the Casinos are running at full capacity.

In the one death that reported on Friday is a 70-year-old man from Chicalim with comorbid cognitions who succumbed to the virus in a private hospital in South Goa.

With 2,645 covid tests conducted, the state’s case positivity rate dropped to 6% on Friday as against 8% reported a day earlier. The recovery rate stood at 96%. Since March, 45,492 people have been cured of coronavirus.

According to the reports, there is a slight increase in the cases reported from Porvroim primary health center with 107 new positive cases while the Panaji city health center reported 85 cases.

The Active cases of the Margao urban health center increased to 112 and of Ponda to 96, the two centers in South Goa have a high caseload vis-a-vis other centers.

The Health officer of the Ponda primary health center, Dr. Smita Parsekar, said that since Diwali they have seen a slight increase in new infections. However, less than 10 fresh cases are reported per day.

Meanwhile, the recovery period has been increased to 17 days from earlier 10 days.

Source: TOI