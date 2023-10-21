Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
GPDM - A Media Company
GPDM - A MEDIA COMPANY

Inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge Event Connects Innovators and Established Industries

Discover the inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge event, where innovators meet industry leaders to foster collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth. Explore how startups are bridging gaps and bringing innovation to the hotel industry, supported by government and corporate engagement in Goa's thriving startup ecosystem. Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow in a dynamic business landscape.
Goa Startup Bridge
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

The premier edition of the GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge is set to launch on October 23, 2023, at the GCCI Hall in Panaji, Goa. This groundbreaking event will feature an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Chief Guest Mr. Rohan Khaunte, the Honorable Minister for Tourism, IT, Printing & Stationery of the Government of Goa; Guest of Honour Mr Shrinivas Dempo, President of GCCI and Chairman of Dempo Group of Companies; Mr. Ralph de Sousa, Past-President of GCCI and Chairman of de Souza Group of Hotels; Mr Lalit Saraswat, Chairperson of GCCI Startups Innovation & Growth Taskforce and CEO of Sancoale Technologies; and several other distinguished personalities. Prominent hoteliers such as Mr Saurabh Khanna of The Park, Mr. Jack Sukhija of Panjim Inn, Mr. Carlos de Sousa of de Souza Group, and many others will also be in attendance.

This event seeks to foster collaboration among the government, corporate entities, startups, and the wider startup ecosystem. It aims to bridge the gap between startups and well-established industries by facilitating meaningful interactions, sharing knowledge, and promoting collaboration.

The inaugural event will feature a carefully selected group of startups, offering innovative solutions that can empower hotels to access new talent, stay ahead of market trends, mitigate risks, and enhance their competitiveness. Startups will gain valuable insights from experienced hoteliers, access critical resources, receive mentorship, and establish market credibility.

Supported by the Department of IT and Startup Promotion Cell, Government of Goa, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), The Dempo Group, FiiRE – Forum for Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship, MeWo, Biznest, Goa State Innovation Council, BITS BioCyTIH Foundation, Atal Incubation Centre at Goa Institute of Management (AIC-GIM Foundation), Goa Carbon Limited, Sancoale Technologies, and Headstart Network Foundation, the GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge program will host periodic events covering various sectors of mutual interest for startups and corporate entities. These events are envisioned as catalysts for promoting collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth, ultimately contributing to a more dynamic, diversified, and resilient economy.

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin