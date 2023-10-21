Inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge Event Connects Innovators and Established Industries

The premier edition of the GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge is set to launch on October 23, 2023, at the GCCI Hall in Panaji, Goa. This groundbreaking event will feature an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Chief Guest Mr. Rohan Khaunte, the Honorable Minister for Tourism, IT, Printing & Stationery of the Government of Goa; Guest of Honour Mr Shrinivas Dempo, President of GCCI and Chairman of Dempo Group of Companies; Mr. Ralph de Sousa, Past-President of GCCI and Chairman of de Souza Group of Hotels; Mr Lalit Saraswat, Chairperson of GCCI Startups Innovation & Growth Taskforce and CEO of Sancoale Technologies; and several other distinguished personalities. Prominent hoteliers such as Mr Saurabh Khanna of The Park, Mr. Jack Sukhija of Panjim Inn, Mr. Carlos de Sousa of de Souza Group, and many others will also be in attendance.

This event seeks to foster collaboration among the government, corporate entities, startups, and the wider startup ecosystem. It aims to bridge the gap between startups and well-established industries by facilitating meaningful interactions, sharing knowledge, and promoting collaboration.

The inaugural event will feature a carefully selected group of startups, offering innovative solutions that can empower hotels to access new talent, stay ahead of market trends, mitigate risks, and enhance their competitiveness. Startups will gain valuable insights from experienced hoteliers, access critical resources, receive mentorship, and establish market credibility.

Supported by the Department of IT and Startup Promotion Cell, Government of Goa, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), The Dempo Group, FiiRE – Forum for Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship, MeWo, Biznest, Goa State Innovation Council, BITS BioCyTIH Foundation, Atal Incubation Centre at Goa Institute of Management (AIC-GIM Foundation), Goa Carbon Limited, Sancoale Technologies, and Headstart Network Foundation, the GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge program will host periodic events covering various sectors of mutual interest for startups and corporate entities. These events are envisioned as catalysts for promoting collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth, ultimately contributing to a more dynamic, diversified, and resilient economy.