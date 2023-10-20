Seminar Held In Panaji Addresses Crucial Aspects of Effective Electrical Power Storage and Management

In an enlightening half-day seminar held in Panaji, distinguished speakers discussed the pressing issues surrounding efficient electrical power storage and management. The seminar featured a lineup of prominent figures, including Mr. Nilesh Cabral, the Honorable Minister for PWD & Environment; Mr. Shrinivas Dempo, President of GCCI; Mr. Stephen Fernandes, Chief Electrical Engineer of the Goa Electricity Department; Mr. Sanjeev Joglekar, Member Secretary of GEDA; Mr. Arun Kumar, General Manager at ONGC; Mr. Nitin Sharma, CEO of New Energy Solutions; Mr. Bernhard Voelcker, Team Leader at GIZ India; Jitesh Kumar, Energy Advisor at GIZ India, and Ms. Nikita Pawar from Fourt Partner Private Limited IPP.

Mr. Shrinivas Dempo emphasized the critical need to address net carbon emissions and reduce the carbon footprint, not only for today but for the generations to come. India’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 has spurred various corporations to work toward this goal post-2030. Mr. Dempo urged everyone, regardless of their scale, to devise a collective plan to reduce carbon emissions, underlining that future power generation hinges on renewable energy sources.

Hon. Minister Nilesh Cabral underscored the significance of the Tamnar Power project for Goa’s economy and called for unified support. He shared a personal anecdote from his tenure as the power minister, where he had to intervene to restore power by compelling electricity employees to work day and night due to a power failure. Mr. Cabral also advocated for offering more incentives to industries transitioning to renewable energy, suggesting the waiver of peak demand charges, which currently stand at 120% from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Mr. Stephen Fernandes highlighted the importance of a diversified power grid and voiced concerns about potential power shortages and maintenance issues if pending projects face opposition or delays. He stressed the vital role of the Tamnar power line, the successful operation of which is crucial for Goa’s entire economy.

Mr. Sanjeev Joglekar provided insights into Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), the central government’s roadmap for the 2030 mission, strategies for making the state more environmentally friendly, pumped storage plants, hydrogen energy storage technologies, and the costs associated with storage technologies.

Mr. Nitin Sharma delved into the significance of BESS for Goan industries and explored technical aspects related to its implementation. GIZ India officials discussed their national-level initiatives, including six-year projects. Ms. Nikita Pawar provided information on solar energy, the intricacies involved in transitioning to solar power, and the stipulations in agreements between solar power consumers and providers. The panel discussion fostered a dynamic exchange of ideas, exploring the pros and cons of BESS, renewable energy, and government subsidies.

The seminar was spearheaded by the Infrastructure Committee of GCCI, led by Mr. Gerard D’Mello.

