High School Pass-out Dupes 25,000 People From 40 Different Countries To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

Living a lavish lifestyle is a dream of everyone but this 12th passed young lad went an extra mile by duping more than 25000 people from the 40 different countries to fund his lavish lifestyle and all this he did with the help of the dark web, what is that? Read the complete report here…

India has never had a dearth of money laundering cases, scams, and frauds by hot-shots leveraging their power and influence to cheat the system. But in an all-new case reported from the state of Gujarat, a simpleton, a mere 12th standard pass-out has stunned everybody by swindling a massive sum from foreign nationals using his knowledge of the ‘dark web’.

Cheating as many as 25,000 people from as many as 40 different countries around the world, the boy had managed to squeeze out an enormous sum to the tune of 5 crore rupees from the people using their credit and debit cards. His targets included people from countries such as Ghana, the UK, France, Australia, and the USA.

The accused, who has been identified as Harshwardhan Parmar, hails from the city of Ahmedabad. The young 21-year old had passed class 12th but not studied further. The cyber cell of the police department was alerted by the boy’s activities when they learned that someone was bypassing the traditional internet services to access the dreadful Dark Web.

The Dark Web has always been a big menace to cyber law cells everywhere in the world. It is that part of the World Wide Web that can be accessed only with the help of certain special software, allowing users and website operators to remain anonymous and untraceable. It has long been the hub for different kinds of illegal activities, disturbing content, and crimes.

The police then laid down a trap to capture the boy when he placed an order for 30 high-end refrigerators to be delivered at a spot near his house. In this manner, the accused would use the internet to dupe people from all around the world and use their cards to purchase all kinds of expensive items.

Parmar comes from a poor family, his father works as a daily wage worker while his mother is the midwife at a local municipal hospital. The family lives in Narayan Nagar in Ahmedabad’s Isanpur region. The fraudster shopped for premium goods and services by defrauding thousands of foreigners.

The boy defrauded people not merely to up his poor financial conditions or because he was in dire need of the money but simply because it had come to a point where he was used to cheating people in this manner and wanted to maintain the lifestyle that the hoodwinked money was getting him.

As per the statement of the accused, he managed to derive such huge sums from people over a period of just 100 days. He said that he had met a Pakistani national, Zia Mustufa who taught him about card fraud, and with the help of Russian hackers, he used to get details of credit and debit cards. Apparently, he targeted those nationals whose countries did not send One Time Passwords (OTPs) to authorize digital transactions.

“The accused paid Russian hackers between $10 (Rs 750 approx) and $100 (Rs 7,500 approximately) depending on the amount in the cardholder’s account and in which country the bank was situated,” a senior official from the cyber cell of the Ahmedabad police was quoted as saying in an interview with the Times of India.

Photo by Soumil Kumar from Pexels