Here Comes All New Nokia C30 With Largest Screen, Low Cost and Long-Lasting Battery Life! What Else You Need??

In the 90s and early 2000s, Indian consumers were simply enchanted with Nokia phones. In addition to being powerful, reliable, and fast, these phones responded instantly to key commands or scrolled quickly through menus and felt good in the hands. And best of all, Nokia phones were built like tanks! Even if they were dropped and fully exploded on impact with the ground, all you had to do is – take those pieces, fit them back together, and the handsets work!!

Modern youngsters are also very fond of Nokia phones, which are known for having good value for money, good screens, good build quality, competent cameras, and long-lasting batteries. A great example of this is the announcement of three new devices: the Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310, and Nokia C30.

These smartphones represent the perfect balance of delivering on all your daily needs through relevant and user-centric technology, its Nordic design, and durability. In addition to offering a battery life of up to three days, these come with the trusted Android promise – three years of free security updates to help keep your data safe, along with two years of free OS updates.

Amongst the three, Nokia C30 is considered to be one of the strongest smartphones announced by Nokia. This model looks very stylish in appearance, comes with a big screen and a powerful battery lasting up to three times while fully charged. HMD has raved about the new Nokia C30 as the king of the C-series!!!

Keep reading to know the price, features and many more of the Nokia C30.

On July 27th, 2021, Nokia launched the C30 mobile phone. It is a member of the C-series, which focuses on low-cost devices. They may not have impressive specs, but they do deliver the promise of regular Android updates, both security patches and new versions, like any other Nokia smartphone.

This level of software support is unusual for a phone in this price range, but HMD is counting on its partnership with Google to promote the Nokia C30. HMD will likely introduce the Nokia C30 smartphones in India soon and hence the local pricing is unavailable at the moment. The C30 begins at EUR 99, which would be approximately Rs 8,700, and it comes in green and white. A limited number of markets will have access to it beginning July 27.

The New Nokia is Splendid and Its Specifications Includes

Display, Design, Security

The Nokia C30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. In addition to the Corning Gorilla Glass protection, the screen features a water drop notch that houses the camera. The 20:9 aspect ratio provides a larger viewing area and a screen-to-body ratio of over 82 percent.

The power button is on the right side of the phone, and the volume rocker is on the left side. For security purposes, the C30 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock via the front-facing camera.

Performance, Storage, Dual Camera

Nokia C30 is equipped with a Unisoc SC9863A chipset clocked at up to 1.6GHz and 2GB or 3GB of memory. With its MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and PowerVR GE8320 GPU, this device gives you 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 11 Go Edition, which means it’s designed for light use. The Nokia C30 has a dual rear camera with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the phone has an 8MP selfie camera that can record video and make video calls.

Battery, Charging, Connectivity

The Nokia C30 comes with a large 6000mAh battery that supports regular charging speeds via microUSB. For connectivity, the phone has features like Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.20, Micro-USB, 3G, and 4G (including Band 40 for certain LTE networks in India), 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, and GPS with GLONASS.

In the early days of the mobile revolution, Nokia phones were the most iconic devices. In a market overwhelmed with mobile devices, Nokia phones stand out for their mix of style and substance. Additionally, they are reasonably priced.

In terms of feel and overall performance, the C30 outperforms some of the more expensive offerings. The device is certainly well designed, nice to use, and a premium-styled device at its price. Nokia C30 is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a stunning looking phone with a fast interface.