Goa’s Sustainable Tourism Milestone: Inauguration of Sewage Collection Tractors

Discover how Goa is leading the way in sustainable tourism with the inauguration of sewage collection tractors, a vital step in preserving its pristine beaches. Join the Government of Goa's mission to implement the acclaimed "Goa Roadmap" and be part of the collective effort to create a cleaner and more sustainable Goa.
Rohan Khaunte
Calangute, October 10, 2023: In a remarkable move towards a sustainable and cleaner environment, the Honorable Minister of Tourism for the Government of Goa, Shri. Rohan A. Khaunte, unveiled state-of-the-art sewage collection tractors today. This groundbreaking initiative received generous support from Mr. Agnelo Rodriguez, the proprietor of the esteemed Royale Exotica Hotel in Calangute. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, Sarpanch Joseph Sequiera, Secretary Arjun Velip, dedicated panchayat members, and committed shack owners—all united in their mission to foster a sustainable and cleaner Goa.

Shri. Rohan A. Khaunte, the Honorable Minister of Tourism, commented, “Today signifies a momentous milestone in Goa’s journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. We are proud to introduce Goa’s first sewage collection tractors equipped with state-of-the-art shredding machines, a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Goan community in advocating for a healthier environment for future generations.” He went on to say, “This momentous step ensures that we maintain our momentum in environmental conservation, preserving Goa’s pristine beaches, which are inviting to all.”

Furthermore, Shri. Rohan A. Khaunte underscored the unwavering commitment of the Government of Goa to execute the acclaimed “Goa Roadmap.” This strategic framework gained global recognition during the G20 Tourism Ministers meeting held earlier this year in Goa. “We are steadfast in our mission to educate all stakeholders about the crucial steps outlined in the ‘Goa Roadmap.’ These actions are vital for building a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive tourism industry in our beloved state.”

Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, the driving force behind this initiative, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their steadfast support. He emphasized, “Our commitment to sustainable tourism remains unwavering. The collaboration between government, private sector, and local communities exemplifies the synergy required to address pressing environmental concerns. It showcases the collective power to create a cleaner and more sustainable Goa.”

The introduction of sewage collection tractors is a testament to Goa’s dedication to responsible tourism and its ambition to set a global example in sustainable practices. As this transformative journey begins, we extend an invitation to all to join hands and be part of this exciting and necessary change for the betterment of our beloved state.

